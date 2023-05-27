RHOA's Kim Zolciak Is Selling Wigs at $2.7K Each Amid Divorce and Financial Crisis

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum Kim Zolciak is in the news again with her decision to sell a selection of her elaborate wig collection. With divorce proceedings underway and financial challenges looming, Zolciak is hoping to alleviate some of her financial burdens by listing several of her wigs on her website.

Kim Zolciak has long been open about her love for wigs, often showcasing different hairpieces on the Bravo television series. Following the announcement of her split from her husband Kroy Biermann, she has chosen to part ways with a significant portion of her beloved wig collection, as per The U.S. Sun. On her website, Biermann's Closet, Zolciak has listed seven wigs for sale. Six of these wigs are blond, while one is brunette, catering to various preferences. The price tags of these wigs range from a hefty $1,500 to a staggering $2,750.

Kim Zolciak has been candid about her decision to wear wigs, explaining that it simply makes her life easier. Despite having beautiful natural hair, she opts for wigs to save time, as she cannot imagine spending two hours a day in hair and makeup. Interestingly, Zolciak revealed that the wigs are usually styled on mannequins rather than on herself, further making the process easier for her.

Zolciak's decision to sell her wigs comes amidst reports of financial difficulties. In October 2022, it was revealed that she and her now-estranged husband owed over $1.1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS. Besides, the couple allegedly failed to repay a $300,000 loan after their show concluded in 2021. These financial challenges have led to the foreclosure and sale of their five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home, as confirmed by a Notice of Sale Under Power.

Kroy Biermann, Zolciak's former NFL star husband, filed for divorce earlier this month, shocking fans of the Bravo series. Both parties have filed their own divorce petitions, citing an irretrievable breakdown of their more than a decade-long marriage. Zolciak requested primary physical custody of their children, as well as joint legal custody and spousal support. Contrarily, Biermann requested sole legal and physical custody of their minor children, as well as child support and alimony. The former couple is set to face off in court during a scheduled hearing on July 4.

Recently, an old clip from Kim Zolciak's past reality TV series, Don't Be Tardy resurfaced on the internet. In the clip, Zolciak proudly discusses her love for gambling and reveals that she lost an astonishing $250,000 during a gambling spree. She admits to indulging in the purchase of $1,200 worth of lottery scratch-offs. This rediscovered footage sparked discussions surrounding Zolciak's troubled relationship with gambling, with many highlighting how it has impacted her family dynamics and financial stability.