Kim Zolciak Boasts of Losing a Quarter-Million Dollars During Gambling Spree in Bahamas

Reality TV personality Kim Zolciak's love for gambling has once again come under scrutiny after an old clip resurfaced where she brags about losing a staggering $250,000 during a gambling spree in the Bahamas. This revelation has sparked discussion among fans and critics alike, especially in light of her recent divorce filing and financial troubles.

Recently, an old clip from Kim Zolciak's former reality TV series, Don't Be Tardy, has resurfaced, putting her old habits back under the spotlight. In the clip, Zolciak can be seen boasting about her love for gambling and how she lost a staggering $250,000 during a gambling spree. She also admits to buying $1,200 worth of lottery scratch-offs. The clip has reignited conversations about Zolciak's problematic addiction to gambling and how it has affected her family and finances.

In a scene from the show, Zolciak stated that the only way she can get her fix in Georgia is by buying scratch-offs. "I play big to win big," she confidently stated in a talking head segment, before proceeding to purchase a staggering $1,200 worth of lottery scratch-offs, as per All About The Tea.

Her spending habits have sparked a heated debate among viewers and fans. One commenter pointed out that Zolciak's financial struggles could be directly linked to her compulsive gambling habits. The commenter wrote, "So now we see how she currently has financial problems, spending money she's not making back, not to mention online gambling spending.. but she makes 20 million a year on her skin Care right?" The commenter clarified that the last line was sarcastic, hinting that Zolciak may not be making very much money.

Another fan wrote that her treatment of her family was an additional hint to her impulsive financial decisions: "Her treatment of her family at the wedding and dumping them like it was nothing should've been a clue." A third commenter expressed shock and disbelief at the sheer amount of money Zolciak spent on scratch-off tickets. The commenter wrote, "Who the hell spends $1,200 on scratch-offs?! And at one time?!"

The debate surrounding Zolciak's gambling habits and financial management skills is likely to continue. While some fans admire her for her willingness to take risks, others are concerned about her financial well-being and the impact her actions may have on her family's future. Reports have surfaced that Zolciak and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kroy Biermann, owe the IRS over $1 million, their Atlanta mansion is in foreclosure, and they owe thousands of dollars to various creditors.

Adding to their woes, Zolciak and Biermann are currently embroiled in a heated divorce, with both parties filing their petitions on Monday, May 8, at the Fulton County courthouse. According to court documents, Biermann is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their four children, with child support on a temporary and permanent basis. On the other hand, Zolciak is seeking primary physical and joint legal custody of their children, child support and spousal support, and to have her maiden name legally restored.