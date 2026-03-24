Retroactive Social Security Benefits – Who Qualifies and How to Claim

Retro never really goes out of style — from sartorial picks to music taste, throwbacks continue to capture attention. But while nostalgic trends can be fun, there’s one “retro” perk retirees may appreciate even more: retroactive Social Security (SSA) benefits.

So what are retroactive benefits? They’re payments from earlier months that you were eligible for but didn’t claim at the time, typically issued as a lump sum.

If you’re hoping to tap into this and see extra Social Security funds land in your account, the reality is that opportunities to receive retroactive benefits are fairly limited, Financial Buzz reports. Still, this guide breaks down how they work and who may qualify, helping you determine whether you could take advantage of this financial “retro” benefit.

No waiting, no hassle! 🙌 Access Social Security services online 24/7. Check it out: https://t.co/skuDaLV2i2 pic.twitter.com/NQD0tRqtgm — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) March 24, 2026

What is the Social Security Fairness Act? There are two main ways retirees may qualify for retroactive benefits — and one of those options is relatively new. Retroactive payments started going out to some seniors after Congress passed the SSA Fairness Act, which President Biden signed into law on January 5, 2025.

It repealed two provisions known as the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO). The WEP and GPO had denied or decreased benefits to over 2.8 million workers who were employed in a Social Security-qualified job and had a “non-covered” job they received a pension from but didn’t pay into Social Security.

These rules were originally designed to prevent so-called double-dipping between pensions and SSA benefits by adjusting the benefit formula to count less of a worker’s income. However, the outcome was widely criticized as unfair — leading to the passage of the Social Security Fairness Act.

Importantly, the law didn’t just apply moving forward. It effectively rewrote the timeline by making December 2023 the final month the WEP and GPO were in effect. As a result, those impacted became eligible for retroactive payments covering benefits they missed from January 2024 through January 2025.

After the Social Security Fairness Act was enacted, individuals who had been impacted by the earlier rules became eligible to receive retroactive benefits payments.

This applies to people who:

Collected a pension from a job where they did not pay SSA taxes

Also qualified for SSA through other work where they contributed to the system

Had their benefits reduced due to the calculation changes under the WEP and GPO

If you’re under 40, pensions might seem like something from another era since they largely fell out of favor in the 1980s. However, pensions are still common among certain groups, particularly government workers such as teachers, police officers, and firefighters.

That said, not all public employees are eligible for these retroactive benefits. Around 72% of state and local workers have always been in covered positions and paid into Social Security.

The key is whether you had a pension from a non-covered job and received a reduction in your SSA benefits. To see if you may be eligible for retroactive benefits, ask yourself: Did you work in a non-covered job and receive a pension from that employer? Were you also eligible for benefits, but received a reduced SSA benefit because of your pension?

Stay connected to your Social Security information with a secure my Social Security account: https://t.co/lY6yvcKMHv pic.twitter.com/nfzDdm3smS — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) March 23, 2026 Your old employer might be able to tell you whether you had a pension without paying SSA taxes. Otherwise, you can check old pay stubs or your Social Security earnings record. If that sounds complicated, there’s an easier way to check — see if you received a notice from the administration stating that the WEP or GPO had been removed from your record. Those letters were mailed out some time ago, so most eligible individuals should have already received one.

The SSA began issuing retroactive payments starting February 25, 2025 as well. If you didn’t receive a payment and think you should have, there’s a chance your mailing address or direct deposit information is outdated. Visit the Social Security website or call 1-800-772-1213 to sign into your account and view if a payment was sent and to where.