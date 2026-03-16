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Analysts Explain ‘Little-Known’ Social Security Rule for Divorcees

Published on: March 16, 2026 at 3:22 PM ET

A little-known Social Security rule could mean bigger retirement checks after divorce.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Social Security divorce benefits are often misunderstood.
How misunderstanding Social Security divorce benefits rule could be costing you money. (Image Source: X, @GovExec)

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