Looming Social Security Cuts: Could Retiring Couples Face a Massive 20% Benefit Drop by 2033?

Social Security trust funds are shrinking, and it won’t be long before Americans experience its impact. A recent report by the Wharton Pension Research Council has underscored the need for people to be aware of the impending Social Security benefit cuts.

The report also raised questions about whether an awareness campaign would help the masses or create more problems. A situation with heightened panic can have a rather opposite effect, which might create issues for the government to deal with a crisis like this.

While it is true that Social Security funds are expected to diminish within the next six years, it will not stop people from receiving benefits altogether. However, the advantages of the same will reduce significantly.

This means that a couple planning to retire in 2033 could lose almost 20 percent of their benefits, which can potentially be a yearly loss of $18,100. If Congress does not step in now, this could be a reality very soon. In such a case, knowing about the change becomes very important for people in order to stay prepared.

However, there’s also a chance that this could cause mass panic. It can very well influence people to go and claim benefits as soon as possible, all at once, completely collapsing the system.

However, University of Pennsylvania professor Olivia Mitchell thinks otherwise, according to a report by Market Realist.

Mitchell claimed, “A responsible public campaign should be accurate, non-alarmist and behaviorally informed. A carefully designed campaign is unlikely to trigger a widespread rush to claim unless framed in catastrophic terms. It should be framed to help people make informed decisions, rather than instilling a crisis mentality.”

On the other hand, the president of the advocacy group Social Security Works, Nancy Altman, is completely against the idea. Moreover, Altman states that she does not believe a 20 percent cut will be allowed to happen in the first place.

Altman claimed, “The 23 percent cut will not happen, since it would cause mass outrage. Who would vote to re-elect a member of Congress who stood by and let benefits get slashed by 23 percent?”

Beth Egan, a professor at Syracuse University, believes there’s a bigger challenge in spreading awareness. This is a large-scale operation, and it would be extremely difficult to get everyone on board, Egan said. She pointed out that delivering different kinds of messaging to people from all sorts of backgrounds is not an easy task.

Egan further stated, “What we do know about the country today is that people may be challenged to believe it’s truthful. It could be seen by some as a fear-mongering message. Like it or not, it may come across as a political message.”