Mark Cuban Warns Social Security Changes Could Hurt Seniors

Before the SSA rolled out its new policy, Mark Cuban warned that Social Security could be weakened for seniors. Not long after the Trump administration took office, he raised concerns that the impact could leave seniors with less without officially reducing their benefits.

The billionaire investor first rang the alarm on Bluesky last March. He raised concerns that the administration was not providing phone support for senior citizens. As a result, it has become increasingly difficult for them to obtain their checks, as many of them are not tech-savvy. He called it a sneaky attempt at reducing Social Security benefits.

What To Know

Beginning on March 31, benefit claimants will no longer be able to verify their identity with the SSA over the phone. Those who cannot properly verify their identity using the agency’s online service will be required to visit an agency field office in person to… https://t.co/bHkKrh1FAt — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 19, 2025

​“The administration is removing phone support for Social Security recipients, (it is) making it more difficult for seniors to get their checks. It’s a back-door way to cut SS benefits. Horrific,” he stated, raising serious concerns about the administration’s lack of regard for retirees.

It appears that Mark Cuban’s grim warning may come true after all, as the Social Security Administration (SSA) is preparing to roll out new measures. On March 7, the SSA will kick-start new systems: National Appointment Scheduling and National Workload Management.

These systems will help track individual beneficiaries’ cases and concerns nationwide rather than through regional offices. However, it could pose challenges for older Americans who, due to limited technological familiarity, could end up falling prey to processing errors or being signed out of the system.

Trump’s Department of Social Security is under fire after being trained to tell callers, distressed over no longer being able to make it in this economy, that suicide is “one option.” pic.twitter.com/AlCRDGF8kj — ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) February 15, 2026

​Many retirees, especially those who aren’t technologically proficient or who live in rural areas, rely on communicating with Social Security employees who can help. When the SSA decided to eliminate phone support entirely last year, the move was met with backlash.

The administration was forced to drop that plan. However, it set in motion another plan that involved fewer staff members, fewer offices and, most importantly, fewer ways for seniors to find help.

A Center for American Progress report from January 2026 reveals that the SSA lost more than 6,600 employees in 2025, accounting for 11% of the workforce. Some field offices in rural areas closed entirely. At least 33 states saw a decrease in staffing of 10%. Wyoming lost 19% of its staff. Meanwhile, Missouri and Wisconsin each lost 14%.

The impact of all these cuts runs deep. Demand is high, but the workforce is smaller than ever. People now have to wait longer because of fewer appointments, and seniors trying to navigate a complex system have no official help to rely on.