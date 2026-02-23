2026 Social Security Schedule: Why SSI Recipients Will Not Receive Payments in March, August and November

More than 70 million people rely on Social Security each month. Whether you’re receiving Social Security payments after retirement or due to a disability, following the schedule of deposits will help you manage your expenses.

Turns out, there will be three months in 2026 that will follow a different payment schedule. Usually, the payments are deposited based on the date of birth of the recipient. For example, if you’re born between the first and 10th of a month, you will get the payment on the second Wednesday of the month.

The date can be different – you just have to track when the second Wednesday is for that month. Those who are born between the 11th and 20th can expect the payment to come on the third Wednesday. Lastly, people born between the 21st and 31st will get their payments on the fourth Wednesday.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) provides monthly payments to people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income and resources. Learn more: https://t.co/NzkJs25PAw pic.twitter.com/yurwBFXwu6 — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) December 13, 2025

Basically, you just have to track the Wednesdays of a particular month for the Social Security checks. On the other hand, the schedule is a bit different for Supplemental Security Income(SSI) payments. These are deposited on the first of each month; hence, these do not depend on the birth date of an individual.

These are deposited early because of federal holidays. Hence, you can expect early payments for March, August and November this year. March 1 falls on a Saturday, so the payment for the month will be sent on February 27.

Due to this, there won’t be any SSI payment in the month of March as you will be receiving it in advance. Similarly, August 1 is also a Saturday and hence, the payment will be deposited on July 31. Lastly, since November 1 is a Sunday, the SSI will be sent on October 30.

SSI for April, May, June, July, September, October and December will be deposited on the first of each of these months. Following this schedule will prevent you from getting confused in cases when you receive two payments in a month and none in the next one.

The March 2026 Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $994, will be issued to recipients in nine days. https://t.co/HpBz5CAv8l — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 18, 2026

If you’re born before May 1997 and get both SSI and Social Security, your Social Security payment will come on the third of each month. Besides, SSI will come on the first of each month or earlier if there is a federal holiday on the first.

Another important thing to note is that there have been federal job cuts in the department. After 7,000 job cuts resulted in a smaller workforce, several people are forced to wait to access Social Security services. Many of their livelihood depends on these payments.