News

2026 Social Security Schedule: Why SSI Recipients Will Not Receive Payments in March, August and November

Published on: February 23, 2026 at 11:23 AM ET

In these three months, a different payment schedule will be followed.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Social Security 2026
Following the schedule of Social Security payments will help you manage your expenses. (Image Credits: Leonardo Dasilv/Wikimedia Commons)

More than 70 million people rely on Social Security each month. Whether you’re receiving Social Security payments after retirement or due to a disability, following the schedule of deposits will help you manage your expenses.

Turns out, there will be three months in 2026 that will follow a different payment schedule. Usually, the payments are deposited based on the date of birth of the recipient. For example, if you’re born between the first and 10th of a month, you will get the payment on the second Wednesday of the month.

The date can be different – you just have to track when the second Wednesday is for that month. Those who are born between the 11th and 20th can expect the payment to come on the third Wednesday. Lastly, people born between the 21st and 31st will get their payments on the fourth Wednesday.

Basically, you just have to track the Wednesdays of a particular month for the Social Security checks. On the other hand, the schedule is a bit different for Supplemental Security Income(SSI) payments. These are deposited on the first of each month; hence, these do not depend on the birth date of an individual.

These are deposited early because of federal holidays. Hence, you can expect early payments for March, August and November this year. March 1 falls on a Saturday, so the payment for the month will be sent on February 27.

Due to this, there won’t be any SSI payment in the month of March as you will be receiving it in advance. Similarly, August 1 is also a Saturday and hence, the payment will be deposited on July 31. Lastly, since November 1 is a Sunday, the SSI will be sent on October 30.

SSI for April, May, June, July, September, October and December will be deposited on the first of each of these months. Following this schedule will prevent you from getting confused in cases when you receive two payments in a month and none in the next one.

If you’re born before May 1997 and get both SSI and Social Security, your Social Security payment will come on the third of each month. Besides, SSI will come on the first of each month or earlier if there is a federal holiday on the first.

Another important thing to note is that there have been federal job cuts in the department. After 7,000 job cuts resulted in a smaller workforce, several people are forced to wait to access Social Security services. Many of their livelihood depends on these payments.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *