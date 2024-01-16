Joe Biden is "missing," and United States Representative Dean Phillips and his friend "Bigfoot" are searching for him. The politician has shown his artistic prowess in a new recycled commercial from 2018's congressional campaign, highlighting the POTUS' absence from the election campaigns and speeches, particularly in New Hampshire.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Also Read: DeSantis Campaign Accuses Media for Allegedly Violating Policies by Calling Iowa Before Voting Ends

In the ad, Phillips asks pivotal questions like why the 81-year-old is "missing in action" ahead of the 2024 elections. It begins with a zoomed-in view of Bigfoot, who says in his monologue, "I am something of an expert on elusive creatures. So I challenged myself to find President Biden in New Hampshire during this Primary season."

It continues, "I thought I was good at hiding. So I asked around, have you seen Joe? I mean, how can you have tens of thousands of people looking for you all the time and not one person find you? I looked for him everywhere, even the Democratic Primary debate, but no Joe."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

The commercial then cuts to show Phillips, who seems to be somewhat "omnipresent." The Bigfoot says, "I keep seeing this guy Dean Phillips everywhere. It's like he actually cared about what people were telling him; a politician that cares? Well, that's scarcer than Joe Biden in New Hampshire."

Also Read: Lawrence O’Donnell Claims That Republicans Believe Nikki Haley’s Blood Is “Poisoned”

Meanwhile, resonating with the commercial, Phillips told WMUR in a one-on-one interview on Friday, January 12, 2024, "He's not turning up on a debate stage. He's not campaigning. I'm not seeing him answer a question from the press in a long time. Everything's prepared remarks. And he's not even on the ballot. So where's Joe?"

Also Read: Donald Trump's Georgia Prosecutor Nathan Wade Spotted With a Gun After 'Romance' Scandal With Fani Willis

Phillips is a self-funded congressman and a wealthy Democrat from Minnesota, running for president in the 2024 elections. He's fighting for New Hampshire's Democratic primary, where Biden isn't on the ballot. However, he is still far behind the POTUS in national and New Hampshire polls.

Despite not being physically present in the state, Biden has a stronghold in New Hampshire. The 81-year-old has plenty of supporters and cabinet members rooting for him and his successes. So far, six of Biden's cabinet members are in the state, the latest being the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, Reuters questioned Phillips about his 2024 presidential run and why he's risking his political career as a "rising star" in the Democratic Party by challenging Biden. He responded, "I know it's counterintuitive, but I'll tell you that I had a couple of epiphanies."

The 54-year-old continued, "One was in 2016. I had a wonderful life in Minnesota, running a business, and my daughters were in tears the morning after (Donald Trump was elected), and it jarred me. I promised them I would do something. It was not about my career. It was about public service. And I did it."

Holy cow - Dean Phillips is up to 26% in New Hampshire! It’s on!!! https://t.co/QLCAON9IX3 pic.twitter.com/c4rZbLNIS2 — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 11, 2024

"The least I can do is what I think is necessary. And that is not to be quiet and not just get in line," adding, "I wish there were more people in Congress willing to torpedo their career in pursuit of principle, rather than self-preservation."

More from Inquisitr

Former Prez Donald Trump Lashes Back at Vivek Ramaswamy on Seeing This Social Media Post

DA Fani Willis Claims the Affair Allegations With Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Are Rooted In Racism