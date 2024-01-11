Seth Meyers Jokes About Trump's 2020 Electoral Fraud Claims, Says Former POTUS Has Lost 'His Mind'

Late-night comedian Seth Meyers did not mince words in his recent mockery of Donald Trump, reacting to President Joe Biden's characterization of Trump as a “loser” for constantly claiming win in the 2020 election. Meyers, famous for his sharp wit and fearless humor, took a jab at Trump’s track record with a trail of witty jabs. In a segment aired on NBC’s Late Night As per HuffPost, Meyers exclaimed, “Oh, come on, what has Trump ever lost besides an airline, his hotel, his golf course, the popular vote twice, the electoral vote once, two wives, a casino, most of his hair and his mind?”

As per the Guardian, this is not the first time Meyers has roasted Trump. In 2023, amid discussions about Trump’s possible run for the Republican presidential nomination, Meyers pointed out the vivid differences between Trump and Biden’s relation with their respective bases in a witty manner. “And that’s the difference – Trump doesn’t have the same problem with his base, Trump could renounce literally every position he’s ever held, call himself a woke antifa communist who believes the military should be abolished and everyone should live together on one giant hippie commune where they smoke weed and wear Hawaiian shirts, and his supporters would be like, ‘hell yeah, let’s call it Maga-ritaville, baby!’” Meyers quipped, highlighting the loyalty of Trump’s followers.

He added, “His supporters aren’t going to Trump rallies to hear him talk policy”, they’re going to hear him talk windmills and celebrities and do B-minus jokes while he sweats through his suit. It’s the wet-collar comedy tour. They go for the same reason you go see Billy Joel – I don’t want to hear anything new, I want to listen to a grumpy old man for three hours.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jacquelyn Martin

Acknowledging Biden’s challenges within his party, Meyers appreciated his efforts and said, “Biden obviously does not have the same base level of goodwill with his party, and now he’s desperately trying to calm down nervous Democrats, one of the two major party candidates for president will be sitting in a courtroom every day for virtually the entire general election. I’m betting that’s not exactly what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they set up our political system. It was so beyond their imagination they didn’t even think to put a clause in the constitution that says You can’t run for president if you have boxes of classified documents sitting in your cheesy fake marble bathroom, you dingus.’” Meyers joked.

The late-night host also touched on Trump's demeanor during his civil fraud trial, describing him as a displeased jungle cat scowling throughout the proceedings. Meyers' comedic take on the political landscape adds a refreshing and humorous perspective to the ongoing saga of Trump's election claims and Biden's attempts to navigate the challenges within his party.

