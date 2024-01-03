Alyssa Farah Griffin Fears Trump Would “Weaponize” His Ability To Keep Democrats Off the Ballot

Alyssa Farah Griffin, host of The View, is worried because she believes that if Donald Trump wins in 2024, he will "weaponize" the power to strike candidates off the ballot. The hosts mostly voiced their support for Colorado and Maine's decision to remove Trump from the primary ballots. Griffin acknowledged that she is "very conflicted" about the state's policies, especially because she is a conservative. Sara Haines also went ahead and shared some of her worries.

As reported by The Wrap, Griffin stated, "When we look at the law, you think of the precedent that it sets. So say that this ends up holding; Donald Trump, if he, God forbid, becomes President about this time next year, he could weaponize that same ruling to keep Democrats off the ballot. In the same way that he says Joe Biden is a threat to democracy, he’s gonna say ‘This Democrat engaged in insurrection, and I’m taking them off the ballot.’" As her co-hosts contended that Democrats would not really take any action of that kind, Farah Griffin argued that it would depend on how authorities, whom Trump would probably select himself, saw the situation. She said, "If he has Secretaries of State, or he has judges that he appointed who are loyal to him, they will weaponize the same decision."

Almost a week ago, in response to a question on former president Trump's Christmas letter, Griffin said that it showed his worry about possible legal problems, especially in light of the DOJ's investigation into what happened on January 6. She underlined that the reason behind Trump's political campaign is this investigation, which he is focusing on because he fears going to jail and wants to win so he can possibly pardon himself. As reported by Ok Magazine, she said, "Listen, it’s kind of vintage Donald Trump. He is known for these kinds of unhinged holiday rants, and then he follows up with a clip of him on Home Alone 2. Listen, it shows that Jack Smith lives in his head in a very big way. He is very concerned about the DOJ investigation into the events around January 6."

Griffin called attention to radical viewpoints and un-American ideas in her criticism of his policies and rhetoric. She also added, "This is the driving force behind his political campaign. As much as his campaign advisers would want it to be the economy, jobs, and foreign policy, he keeps going back to the fact that he honestly is worried that he will end up in jail. He needs to get elected president to pardon himself. So kind of his true colors are showing when he makes it all about Jack Smith and then puts a bow on it with the old ‘Rot in hell’ at the end."

