Rand Paul Takes a Dig at Nikki Haley as He Launches 'Never Nikki' Website Ahead of 2024 Presidential Race

The upcoming Presidential Elections have rapidly gained momentum over time and are earning quite a passionate response from the Left and Right. Candidates from the GOP such as former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, are neck-to-neck in polls and debates. With the final day practically looming, contenders are now working hard on rallying support from different states. However, there’s one more political figure who’s weighing in on this season.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Fox News took note of Senator Rand Paul’s thoughts on the elections as mentioned above via X, formerly Twitter, and his declaration of which candidate he most certainly isn’t thrilled about winning. Firstly, he addressed his ties with Trump: “I’ve had a long relationship with Donald Trump, and there is a lot to like there.” This insinuates his support for the twice-impeached former president. Additionally, he seems to be all the more supportive of DeSantis and expressed his enthusiasm. Paul said, “I am also a big fan of a lot of the fiscal conservatism of Ron DeSantis.”

Paul went on to gush about another impressive political figure who has captivated voters and political enthusiasts. He remarked, “I think Vivek Ramaswamy has been an important voice. Also, I’ve listened to and met with the independent Bobby Kennedy.” Paul took a brief pause to gather his thoughts and pinpointed the one person he didn’t appear to be a great fan of. He declared: “I am ready to make a decision on someone who I cannot support, so I’m announcing this morning that I am never Nikki.” This bombshell declaration didn’t stop with him merely announcing the ordeal.

The Senator continued to explain his opinion by mentioning the website NeverNikki.net. He quoted a line from the site: “It is paid for by Rand for US Senate.” He also said, “I don’t think any informed or knowledgeable libertarian or conservative should support Nikki Haley.” However, it wasn’t just his website that he seemed to have an issue with. Paul points out her demeanor with policies and other political affairs noting: “I’ve seen her attitude towards our interventions overseas, I’ve seen her involvement in the military complex."

Paul added, “But, I’ve also seen her indicate that she thinks you should be registered to use the internet.” Lastly, the Senator claimed that Haley “failed to understand the republic” in comparison to how some founding fathers of the nation like Benjamin Franklin, Sam Adams, Madison, and John Jay did.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Al Drago

He concluded his thoughts with a final remark: “I think her failure to really understand that or to think that you should register through the government somehow for the internet is something that should disqualify her in the minds of all libertarian-leaning conservatives.” Haley is yet to retort with a response of her own in light of Paul's statements.

