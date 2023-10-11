Conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig Criticizes Trump's Actions and Calls Him 'Embarrassing'

Former Judge J. Michael Luttig, who served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit from 1991 to 2006 and was an informal advisor to Vice President Pence during Trump's presidency, took to social media to express his dismay at Donald Trump's legal situation. According to MSN, Luttig labeled Trump's actions as an 'embarrassing spectacle' inflicted upon the nation, deeming it both 'tragic' and 'regrettable.'

In a post discussing the former President's many indictments, Luttig conveyed his disappointment, stating, "This day is all the more tragic and regrettable because the former president has cynically chosen to inflict this embarrassing spectacle on the nation – and a spectacle it will be." Luttig, who has been critical of Trump in the past, particularly in the context of the Jan 6th investigation, emphasized, "Indeed, their fawning support since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has given Mr. Trump every reason to believe that he can ride these charges and any others not just to the Republican nomination, but also to the White House in 2024," in his NYT op-ed.

The majority appeared to align with Luttig, heavily criticizing Trump's actions. Even conservative commenters on Twitter joined in supporting the judge's perspective, showcasing a growing divide within the party. The spotlight on Luttig's remarks also underscored the deepening polarization within American politics. As center-right figures are labeled to be of 'extreme' ideologies, concerns about the future trajectory of the country have intensified.

In a recent post on Truth Social, the former President shared yet another jarring perspective with his followers. The post read, "So failed former Congressman Will Hurd couldn’t make it in Congress and “sez” - “Gee, I have an idea, I think I’ll run for President.” He just quit the race after not making the debate stage, and hitting a solid ZERO in the polls. Better luck next time, Will! DONALD J. TRUMP," as he too a dig at former Congressman Will Hurd, who recently bowed out of the presidential run and endorsed Nikki Haley instead.

In a recently released book, The Life We Chose, William 'Big Billy' D'Elia and The Last Secrets of America's Most Powerful Mafia Family, explosive claims have surfaced as a former mob boss asserts that he conducted real estate transactions with Donald Trump in the 1980s. According to the reports of Fox News, the book reveals that Trump owned three Atlantic City casinos—Trump Plaza, Trump Taj Mahal, and Trump Marina—and also reportedly engaged in business dealings with the reputed mob boss William 'Big Billy' D'Elia. According to the book, D'Elia, who was the reputed boss of the Bufalino crime family based in Pennsylvania, asserts that he 'dealt with' Trump during the time when the future president owned these Atlantic City casinos.

