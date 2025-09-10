President Donald Trump was just heckled, and the protesters are drawing comparisons between him and Adolf Hitler, at a restaurant close to the White House. Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were dining at a posh restaurant when this video was taken. Protesters chanted and waved Palestinian flags.

The protesters repeated, “Free D.C., free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time.” As he spoke with other customers, Trump seemed to be ignoring the chants. As the protesters make a commotion, Vance stops by a table and invites the patrons to enjoy their food. It seemed that Hegseth was glancing at the protesters.

Donald Trump was dining at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on 15th Street in D.C. As the president stepped out of his limousine and entered the restaurant, he was apparently met with applause, but protesters also booed and chanted. The protesters managed to enter the eatery… and they seemed to be quite near Trump.

“We have a safe city, so that’s good. Enjoy yourself. You won’t be mugged going home,” the president remarked to diners. As the demonstrators persisted in their chanting, CNN reports having seen them being escorted out of the event.

Before entering the restaurant, Trump told reporters outside that his decision to eat out was influenced by his administration’s crackdown on crime in Washington, DC, and that he would soon announce an operation in another city.

“We’ll be announcing another city that we’re going to very shortly — we’re working it out,” Donald Trump said, reports CNN. “The governor of a certain state would love us to be there, and the mayor of a certain city in that same state would love us to be there. We’ll announce it probably tomorrow, and it’s going to be something where we’ll do like we did here.”

Protesters were able to get past secret service to Trump’s table and call him Hitler to his face….very impressive 🔥pic.twitter.com/DqjJgHNphk — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 10, 2025

In addition to having unique authority in Washington, DC, which is not a state, Trump has frequently wavered on whether he would send federal soldiers to Democratic-controlled cities like Chicago and Baltimore. Just before he sat down to dinner, he praised his own efforts there.

Crime has decreased, and hundreds of people accused of being in the US illegally have been arrested in Washington, DC, a month after President Donald Trump’s administration essentially took over the city’s police force and deployed federal law enforcement and troops throughout the capital. However, CNN has previously reported that tourism has decreased and that many restaurants in the city are struggling to attract patrons.

🚨 LMFAO! Palestine protestors were chanting “Trump is the Hitler of our time” right to his face and he totally just stared at them and carried on! You could see it in their faces – “You don’t care?😠” 47 isn’t impacted by these buffoons 😂😂pic.twitter.com/2xhLgSFQwG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump and his team “enjoyed crab, shrimp, salad, steak, and dessert. The food was phenomenal and the service was fantastic. Thank you, Joe’s!” The Independent Restaurant Coalition’s Executive Director, Erika Polmar, commended Trump for choosing to eat out in Washington and stated that it “shouldn’t be his last.”

“It’s never been more important for the Administration to recognize the important role restaurants and bars play in communities across the country,” she said in a statement. “The reality on the ground is tough. Reservations are down nationwide, costs remain high, and too many independent restaurants are operating on razor-thin margins.