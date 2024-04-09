Prominent Pro-Life Group ‘Deeply Disappointed’ With Trump’s ‘Up to the States’ Abortion Stance

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a popular anti-abortion organization, called former President Donald Trump's recently declared position on abortion 'deeply disappointing.' Marjorie Dannenfelser, the group’s president, said in her statement, “We are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s position. Unborn children and their mothers deserve national protection and national advocacy from the brutality of the abortion industry. The Dobbs decision clearly allows both states and Congress to act,” as reported by The Hill.

Leading Pro-Life Group Responds to President Trump on Abortion



In response to President Trump’s announcement about his position on abortion, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser issued the following statement ⬇️ — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) April 8, 2024

The statement followed Trump's April 8 declaration that abortion regulations belong in the hands of the states without offering any comment on whether he supports a nationwide abortion ban. As such, she added, “Saying the issue is ‘back to the states’ cedes the national debate to the Democrats who are working relentlessly to enact legislation mandating abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. If successful, they will wipe out states’ rights." She also assured that her organization 'will work tirelessly to defeat President Biden and extreme congressional Democrats.'

Dannenfelser's organization had previously established a 15-week nationwide ban as its criteria for Republican contenders in the presidential primaries and suggested Trump's position wasn't arbitrary enough, according to CNN. On the other hand, following the Supreme Court of Florida's recent approval of the state's six-week abortion ban, the law is about to take effect.

I respectfully disagree with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a states’ rights issue.



Dobbs does not require that conclusion legally and the pro-life movement has always been about the wellbeing of the unborn child – not geography. https://t.co/WloOJ0ImaW — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 8, 2024

Trump informed reporters that he would make a statement soon when they questioned him about the matter last week. Trump also admitted that Republicans have been hampered by the abortion topic while voting in elections ever since the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling ended federal safeguards for abortion. He had previously stated that he could back a federal ban lasting 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest, and situations in which the mother's life is in danger. However, it appears that his final decision to defer the contentious political debate to the states was influenced by recent polls that highlight abortion as a weak point in his favorability, something Democrats have been exploiting in their campaign to re-elect Joe Biden.

One of the many who disagreed with the former president was Trump's ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. He claimed that “the pro-life movement has always been about the wellbeing of the unborn child– not geography.” Former Vice President Mike Pence also slammed Trump, saying his position was a 'retreat on the Right to Life' and a 'slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him.'

Trump has been wavering in his support for abortion bans for a long time. His skewed views on abortion date back to 1999 when, upon the announcement of his presidential exploratory committee, Trump identified as 'very pro-choice.' Trump struggled to disassociate himself from these comments in 2016 as he advanced toward the Republican presidential nomination. During the Republican race, Trump made a significant statement in which he stated that women who had abortions should face 'some form of punishment' if the procedure became illegal.