Prince Harry's Statement About Dating Meghan Markle is Now Deleted From the Royal Family's Website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most popular and beloved couples currently. They always try to maintain a very down-to-earth kind of relationship even after being so popular. However, their dating experience has not always been easy, and their lives were full of obstacles. Even with the Royal family, things have not been on good terms for a long time. Recently, in May, a 2016 statement by Harry—where he publicly acknowledged his romance with Markle and defended her against racist attacks—was silently removed from the royal family's website.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson

In November 2016, Harry’s communications secretary issued the statement and while it was featured on the royal family's official website for years, the link has now been deactivated. Harry's spokesperson wrote in the statement, "His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."

He added, "Some of it has been hidden from the public — the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life." The person continued, “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," as reported by PEOPLE.

"It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that 'this is all part of the game.' He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his," the statement further read. Although the statement is still searchable through the royal domain’s search engine, the direct link to the statement is now broken, according to E! News. Meanwhile, Harry also shared how crucial it was for him to stand up for the woman he loved.

"We needed a statement out there—within a day we had a draft. Strong, precise, angry, honest," he wrote in his memoir Spare. In his memoir, Harry also revealed that the statement sparked anger from his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles III. He wrote, "Because they'd never put out a statement for their girlfriends or wives. When they were being harassed." The statement's removal wasn't the only thing that changed on the website. The profiles of Harry and Markle have also been combined into a single joint bio.