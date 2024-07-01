This Was Donald Trump's Unique Valentine's Day Gift to WIfe Melania Amid Legal Battles

Former President Donald Trump didn't let Valentine's Day slip by without expressing his affection to his wife, Melania Trump, his third wife, by referring to his lengthy list of criminal charges. In an email campaign sent out Wednesday, Trump penned a heartfelt message to Melania, thanking her for standing by him amidst the various legal battles he's faced. The subject line of the email read, “I love you, Melania!,” as per Mediaite.

“Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU. Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side,” he stated in the message. “You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth.“ “You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump,” the former president said in ending.

"I LOVE YOU. Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side..."



Donald Trump's Valentine to his missing wife🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



No, it's not a joke. It's real.🤣 — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) February 14, 2024

After that, readers were taken to a webpage where they could contribute to his reelection campaign or write their own Valentine's Day greeting. The former president has labeled the four federal and state indictments against him, which total 91 felony counts, as a political 'witch hunt' intended to keep him from winning reelection in November.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” former President Donald Trump said as he took the stage for a rally in North Charleston, SC pic.twitter.com/bzhtgE6vXP — Sophie Brams (@sophiebrams) February 15, 2024

Nikki Haley, who was Trump's primary Republican opponent at the time, also sent the former president a Valentine's Day message of her own.“Roses are red, violets are blue, I love dictators, and they love me too! Happy Valentine’s Day from Donald Trump to dictators around the world!” In a sarcastic email, Haley's presidential campaign wrote about the former president, “Over the years, Trump has professed his love for the world’s most brutal dictators and praised their strength and leadership skills.”

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump has just sent his missing wife, Melania, the tackiest and Trumpiest Valentine's Day note ever, and it is too HILARIOUS to be believed.



Nobody has seen her in weeks, but he writes "you never left my side."



In fact, the last time Melania Trump was seen… pic.twitter.com/OVZRleVPAJ — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 14, 2024

The campaign continued by listing several statements made by Trump in which he showed fondness or even friendship for certain foreign dictators. One instance cited was Trump's 2019 claim to have received roughly six letters from Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea. Trump had remarked, “He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters,” during a West Virginia rally in 2019. “We fell in love.” Moreover, while on the campaign trail, Haley consistently criticized Trump for his seeming cooperation with foreign leaders, such as Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Following a period of silence thought to be caused by the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, in January of this year, Melania made a few surprise public appearances. According to an interview with Fox News, Trump's wife 'wants to make America great again, too' and will 'play a big role' in his bid to retake the presidency. Trump continued, "I think she's going to be very active in the sense of being active," as per The Guardian.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on Feb. 16, 2024. It has since been updated.