'The View' Hosts Call Out 'Sexism' Swirling Around Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Split: 'That Bothers Me'

The View fans are thrilled with the show’s return to their television screens as they gear up for another season of incredible conversations about the hot topics in the world, such as pop culture and politics. It appears that this new season is already off to a fiery start as they take up discussing Joe Jonas’ split from Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Truner as they prepare for divorce after four years of marriage.

Image Source: ABC

Also Read: ‘The View’ Star Joy Behar Mocks Sara Haines for Her Outfit: “Tried Her Dress on Backwards This Morning”

Although the former couple shared a joint statement earlier in the week addressing their divorce, hosts from the daytime show weren’t fans of the so-called ‘spin’ on the situation, as per The Wrap. The conversation began with the usual situation being read aloud by one of the speakers on the show, after which a tangent was created.

In this case, it began with the fact that while Turner was ‘partying’ in the UK and filming her new series, Jonas was on tour. But what captured everyone’s attention was when they heard of the Cake By The Ocean singer traveling with his toddler children, who are aged 3 and 1, respectively. According to sources, this arrangement has been going on for months on end.

Sara Haines was the first to express her thoughts about it. "I think the spin of this that bothers me is, she’s working, he’s working," she began. Haines pointed out that it wasn’t anything new," as the former lovers were well aware of each other's busy schedules given their careers. Then, she made a reference to the viral picture of Turner having a grand time surrounded by friends amid the shocking split at a good old country pub. "We have wrap parties here. You celebrate the end! So that isn’t just a bar where she’s out hanging out, she happens to be with her colleagues at a bar, celebrating the end of a series," Haines elaborated.

Image Source: YouTube | @theview

Also Read: Sara Haines' Secretly Whispers in Whoopi Goldberg's Ears On-Air on ‘The View' Starting Fits of Laughter

Sunny Hostin chimes into the conversation at this point and comments on the possible ‘normalcy’ in the situation. She questioned the scenario and asked if it was "an immaculate conception." Hostin went on to note that Jonas had every right to take his kids on tour while his now-ex was in another country.

"They’re his freaking kids too!" exclaimed Hostin. Turner has been receiving quite a lot of backlash for ‘leaving’ her young children with her then-husband. Hostin explains that either of them would’ve done the same for the other, and Jonas didn’t need a "gold star" for upholding his duties as a parent.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-host Sara Haines Advices ‘Magic of Three’ When It Comes to Dating in Her Latest Video

Image Source: YouTube | @theview

Alyssa Farah Griffin concluded the conversation with a strong perspective of her own in light of what Haines mentioned. Griffin made it known that she was a major fan of the Do Revenge actress and was hence quite into the actress’ point of view. "I sense some innuendo and undertones here of sexism," claimed Griffin as she pondered over the situation. She ended her thoughts with a question that left everyone on the panel and in the audience really thinking. "There’s even more out there. I don’t even want to give it steam, but like, alleging things that are on camera without even saying what it was that they saw?"

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’s Co-host Sara Haines Throws a Snarky Comment at Joy Behar Over Her Internship Experience

The View’s Sara Haines Reveals Why She Is Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumors