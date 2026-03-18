Political Expert Predicts Trump Could Step Down Before End of Term

Are President Donald Trump’s days in the White House numbered? James Carville, a political strategist, believes such is the case, predicting a timeline and what could cause him to step down as the midterm elections approach.

During an exclusive interview with Politicon, Carville shared his opinion that the President’s days in the Oval Office are numbered. He said Trump’s plans would fail. He said that by this time in 2027, Trump would step down. The political strategist predicted,

“I think he’s just going to f—–g walk away because the Democrats control the House and the Senate.”

He continued that Americans would not “pay attention to him,” citing inflation has skyrocketed, and Operation Epic Fury in Iran is a “catastrophe of the first order.” Carville added that the military strikes in Tehran have led to a “racket war” and pointed out that it has led to war profiteering.

James Carville EXPLODING on Trump is a must watch today. His point is this. Millions of Americans aren’t “afflicted” with Trump Derangement syndrome. They are blessed with it: “Look, you fat f*ck Trump — if you listen to this, you listen good! I got Trump Derangement… pic.twitter.com/uRiK8qY01J — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 7, 2026

He claimed that profits have been made through the war unjustly. He does not blame the people who are profiteering, but he pointed out that they owed “an accounting.” Carville’s comments also echo Trump’s similar fear, which he passed off as a joke, that led to outrage.

During an exclusive interview with Reuters, he discussed a plethora of topics that were the primary concerns of the public and his critics. One of the topics was his frustration with the possibility of losing control of the House of Representatives or the Senate in this year’s midterm elections.

The POTUS said, “It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms.” He continued highlighting about the achievements of his second presidential term and said the country should not have an election. He claimed that people would back him because the US economy was the strongest “in history.”

As of March 2026, in a report from The New York Times, the Republicans have lost the support of the people. Polls conducted by different organizations showed that voters would support the Democrats in the upcoming elections. A major factor in the decline in support is the Iran war, which had far-reaching effects.

Trump says Iran is very unfairly blocking the Strait of Hormuz because the US has already won the war. “It’s even unfair on their part. We already won! They have no right to keep doing what they’re doing.” Who else watching this 💩 show in complete horror? pic.twitter.com/OW8sqKk163 — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) March 17, 2026

As per The Daily Beast, 13 American military personnel have lost their lives in the military campaign in Iran and more than 200 have been wounded. Since the situation continues to spiral out of control, with the Strait of Hormuz still closed to the US.

As a direct consequence of this, the gas prices continue to surge as the war goes on. However, Pete Hegseth had assured during a briefing that the US would be winning the war, as the U.S. continues its attacks, describing its resources as ‘unlimited.’