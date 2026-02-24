Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Promoting $499 ‘Red Beauty’ Watch Amid Ongoing Inflation Concerns

A recent activity of President Donald Trump has fueled conversations regarding rising expenses and high cost of living in the country. Critics allege that Trump has sidestepped his primary objective of ending inflation in his second term as president.

With the prices higher than ever and people feeling the pinch of the inflated prices, the president drew criticism after launching a new watch collection.

On February 24, a social media user took to X expressing frustration over Trump’s recent “tone-deaf” action. The user emphasized that despite the fact that it has been 400 days since his promise “to fix skyrocketing inflation,” the president has decided to appear on an advertisement on Fox News to promote his new “Fight Fight Fight” watch collection.

This is absolutely nuts. 400 days after promising to fix skyrocketing inflation, Trump appears on ads on Fox News flashing a “red beauty” watch and begging his poor fans to buy the $499 “fight fight fight” watch. If this isn’t tone-deaf grifting during tough times, what is? pic.twitter.com/k9VxfR0m5d — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 24, 2026

The advertisement began with the president introducing himself, announcing it is “Trump time,” and presenting his new line of ultra-luxurious watches. He then showcased the “Red Beauty,” one of the watches from the new collection.

Trump dubbed this watch “something special,” and added, “Wear it proudly on your wrist, and everyone will know exactly what it’s for, who it’s for, and what exactly it represents. It’s really gonna be something special, it’s from your favorite president.”

He urged the viewers to get their watch today from his website and said that these watches make a great gift. He concluded by saying, “It’s Trump time!” The post went viral on social media, drawing criticism for his promotion of the watches as inflation keeps biting down on American citizens.

An X user wrote, “I can’t understand how a sitting U.S. president is allowed to do something like this.” Another wrote, “How else is he going to pay for his new towers,” reposting Eric Trump’s tweet, where he shared a picture of the Trump International Hotel & Tower Gold Coast in Australia.

One user stated, “Selling luxury while people suffer isn’t ‘fighting’, it’s flaunting. Leadership is action, not ads.” Another asked, “Did anyone get the $500 ‘gold’ phones they paid for yet?” A user added, “What about the Emoluments clause? The law preventing a president from profiting from their office. It’s in the U.S. Constitution Article 1 Section 9.”

The watches were valued at $499. Trump had promised that he would make America affordable again, but critics say he has failed to keep his promise. A separate report from The New York Times sheds light on Trump’s statement that the United States has little to no inflation. The report, however, found his claims to be false.

Campaign merchandise and political messaging have always gone hand in hand.

The real question voters will judge isn’t a watch it’s inflation data, wage growth, prices at the grocery store, and overall economic direction.

Symbolism gets attention. Economic results decide… — Ravi (@Ravi72807668) February 24, 2026

Reportedly, inflation under his presidential run has slowed down, but not by the massive margin that he had claimed. Prices continue to climb above the two percent target set by the Federal Reserve.

The report confirmed that the inflation rate had declined, but it had been declining before the president took office. While inflation reached an all-time high of 9.1 percent in 2022, it dropped to 3.0 percent by June 2023 and to 2.4 percent by January 2026.

These statistics may not favor Trump in the upcoming midterm election as the value of the U.S. dollar falls even more.