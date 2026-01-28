Donald Trump’s second term as president is under mounting scrutiny, as he is losing face for his social media posts and the uproar in Minneapolis. To make matters worse, he made a false claim on live TV about the decline of the dollar to a four-year low.

On January 28, 2026, during an interview with Fox News, a journalist asked the president if he is “comfortable” with the “current value” of the dollar. Without showing much concern, he instantly dismissed the question, saying, “No, I think it’s great.” He justified his statement and called it “interesting” because of their business, the “dollar’s doing great.”

Trump: The dollar is doing great

He continued his explanation that previously he used to “fight like hell” with China and Japan. Trump said that they always wanted to “devalue” their yen and the yuan. The reason? He claimed that there is no competition when other countries keep devaluing their currency.

The 79-year-old president said,

“They’d always wanna devalue it, they devalue, devalue, devalue. And I said it’s not fair that you devalue it, because it’s hard to compete when they devalue it. But no, our dollar’s very good.”

This clip of President Trump was shared on social media, drawing widespread criticism from users, who were quick to grill him as they have expressed frustration with his claims. An X user tweeted, “Narrator: the dollar, in fact, was not doing great.” Another user commented, “Maybe he’s been reading the graph upside down?”

BREAKING 🚨: U.S. Dollar USD has now lost more than 10% of its value over the last 12 months

Another person wrote, “Look at the clown right next to him, agreeing with everything he says. His nose is so far up Trump’s a** I don’t even know how he’s breathing. Have some dignity, man.” Another labeled Donald Trump a “pathetic liar.” Another user chimed in, “Lmao. The lowest in 4 years! That is great.”

Lastly, a user wrote, “His dollars may be [great], mine [are] miserable.” Despite Trump’s assurance that the U.S. dollar (USD) is doing great, Barry Eichengreen, an economist, told Newsweek about the “high” economic uncertainty that awaits the United States.

He said,

“I would point to high economic policy uncertainty in the United States which has led foreign investors to trim their holdings of U.S. Treasurys, and to Trump’s threats to the independence of the Fed.”

In a separate report, The Wall Street Journal also reported that the dollar was 1.1% down. Last Friday, it hit its lowest level in four years on foreign exchange markets. To make the situation more grim, analysts at Morgan Stanley stated that the U.S. assets could be “less compelling for foreign investors.”

As a result, this would directly lead to a rise in “import prices” and cause inflation in the U.S. economy. However, it was not all bad because they suggested that if the dollar weakened, it would boost American exports.