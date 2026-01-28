News

Melania Trump’s Anger Forced Donald Trump to Take Major U-Turn on Immigration Crackdown, Claims Author

Published on: January 28, 2026 at 5:31 AM ET

Melania Trump's "tantrum" has allegedly forced Donald Trump to calm the unrest in Minneapolis.

Tushar Auddy
Written By Tushar Auddy
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Melania Trump doesn't want Donald Trump's Minneapolis rift have the attention
Melania Trump's anger forced Donald Trump to take a U-turn in Minneapolis (Image Credits: @flotus45 | Instagram)

The Minneapolis shooting has sparked outrage across the state of Minnesota as people are protesting on the streets against the unlawful shootings. This whole incident has provoked Melania Trump, prompting her husband, President Donald Trump, to bring an end to the immigration crackdown.

In the most recent episode of the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, Michael Wolff, the podcast’s host, said that the First Lady is unhappy with the recent killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse. This incident has “truly p—-d” her off, but it was not because an innocent life was lost.

Wolff explained that this second incident of fatal shooting has overshadowed the spotlight that her film, Melania, was supposed to receive ahead of its premiere. “This was supposed to be the Melania week,” Wolff told Joanna Coles, co-host of the Inside Trump’s Head podcast. He added,

“You cannot alienate the First Lady to the extent that she makes it an issue with the president. Almost everyone within the White House acknowledges that this is a tripwire.”

He explained the behind-the-scenes findings in the White House. Wolff commented that President Trump is not bothered by “normal political considerations, but he is moved by a p—-d-off wife” and added,

“What he does not want is a p—-d-off and uncontrolled Melania.”

This sudden mood swing of his wife has reportedly led him to “wobble” on his plan of creating an immigrant-free country. In reaction to his wife’s tantrum, he began to shift his “view” on the unrest in Minneapolis. This explains why Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol commander, and his men were suddenly ordered to leave Minneapolis.

During an interview with Fox News, Melania Trump made a rare appearance and gave her unfazed opinion on the riots taking place following the killing of Renee Nicole Good. She urged the people to unify during these times and asked them to “protest in peace.” Trump said,

“We need to unify. I’m calling for unity. I’m against the violence, so please, if we protest, protest in peace, and we need to unify in these times.”

Despite talking about peace and unity, the First Lady subtly promoted her film as she stood against the backdrop of her film’s logo. Disappointingly, Melania has been struggling at the box office in the U.K., where it is available in over 100 theaters. As per The Guardian, the sales for the film’s tickets are “soft,” and only one ticket for the 3:10 p.m. screening was sold on Friday.

A box office pundit told the media site that they will be “amazed” if the $75 million budget film turn a profit at the box office. Despite Donald Trump’s comments on his TRUTH Social, claiming that the documentary is a “MUST WATCH” and the tickets are “Selling out, FAST!”, the result appears lackluster in the U.K. because of the embarrassingly low sales per cinema theater.


