‘Losing Faith’: MAGA Voter Slams Trump Over Skyrocketing Healthcare Costs

If the words of Donald Trump’s critics are to go by, the actions of the president and his administration have made the lives of American citizens quite difficult. Now, even a Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporter has expressed their concern on social media regarding rising healthcare costs in the country.

The Trump administration has repeatedly blamed undocumented immigrants for receiving the benefits meant for American citizens. As part of the president’s immigration crackdown, the administration placed a travel ban on more than 70 countries and deported millions of undocumented immigrants.

As a result, some Trump supporters expected that government-provided benefits would now cost less. However, this didn’t seem to be the case as one voter expressed frustration anonymously on social media, which was shared on Reddit.

American Pharmacy Worker gives a behind the scenes look at our healthcare system He shows a medication costs less than $4 to dispense Since the patient has insurance, the insurance company makes them charge $97 US Health Insurance companies should be prosecuted pic.twitter.com/f05nj8IlPJ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 16, 2026

The voter stated that they cast their vote for Trump as he promised to make America free of illegal immigrants. They believed this move would improve the healthcare system as the immigrants were allegedly “leeching off the system.”

“Now that 2.5 million illegal aliens have been deported, why is our insurance higher than ever? The cost of my prescription drugs have skyrocketed and the quality of care seems worse than ever,” they added.

The user asked when the healthcare system would improve. They said that, with inflated prices, medical insurance is unaffordable this year. “I’m losing faith Mr. Trump!” they stated.

The post went viral on the platform, attracting Reddit users who further criticized the Trump administration.

A user commented, “What they don’t realize is that once their chosen boogeymen have been removed they’ll start looking at each other for a new target.” Another user added, “The other part of conservatism is that a problem is not real until it affects them personally. Voting in favor of cruelty wasn’t a problem until Trump turned his cruelty against him, and now he’s got buyer’s remorse.”

A third Reddit user wrote, “Couldn’t be that the leeches, this entire time, were… the rich? DUN DUN DUUUUN.” Another stated, “You should have done your homework, undocumented people don’t have health insurance. We all knew that. But all you live on alternative facts.” One person wrote, “Just make more money, its easy!”

The voter’s post follows Trump’s criticism of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), known as Obamacare.

During a CNN special debate, the president was asked whether he had found an alternative to Obamacare.

DAVIS: You still do not have a plan? TRUMP: I have concepts of a plan pic.twitter.com/hRCQwsQSnK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024

Trump answered, “Obamacare was lousy healthcare, always was, it’s not good today. “If we come up with something and we are working on things, we’re gonna do it and replace it,” he added.

The host then asked Trump to answer in “yes or no” if he has a plan regarding the same.

The president replied that he had “concepts of a plan” and emphasized that he was not the president of the country at the time, and that the people would hear a plan in the “not too distant future.” However, Trump has not announced a plan to replace the ACA as of yet.