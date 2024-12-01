OJ Simpson Was Seen In Donald Trump and Marla Maples' 1993 Wedding — Months Before His Arrest

A resurfaced video showed OJ Simpson was in attendance at Donald Trump's second marriage to Marla Maples in 1993. The event was held barely six months before Simpson was arrested for a double homicide case - for the murders of his then-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and waiter Ronald Lyle Goldman. And by October 1995, he was infamously acquitted.

Inside Edition unearthed the video showing Simpson present among thousands of NYC's creme de la creme at the Plaza Hotel to give their blessings to the newlyweds. After he arrived at the event, he said, "I think everybody in the country believes maybe their relationship can work, if this relationship can work, you know?" possibly referring to Trump's infidelity with his first wife Ivana Trump which was a tabloid sensation at the time.

Donald Trump and Marla Maples marry at the Plaza Hotel on December 20, 1993, in New York City. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

The event was as larger than life as Trump's name was with Maples flaunting an extravagant 7.5-carat Harry Winston engagement ring. However, their marriage only lasted for 6 years, with the news of Trump's multiple cheating scandals while still married to Maples. The couple became parents to their only daughter Tiffany Trump, now 31 years old with Trump moving on with his third wife.

Meanwhile, Trump's friendship with Simpson was last in the news at his wedding with Maples after which the former went on to become the 45th president of the United States, and the latter was sent to prison as an accused murderer. But, before that, they were known to be good friends who often hung out together on nights out in the '90s, and in October 1993, they were spotted in a chic Manhattan night spot with Trump accompanied by a then-12-year-old Ivanka Trump while Simpson with his then-wife Nicole.

Though it isn't clear if Simpson's acquittal in the case caused problems between Trump and him, their relationship turned sour with time. However, following the disgraced NFL star's case, the former president has theorized that he was innocent, citing two factors that he argued prove he had been wrongfully framed. But, true to his personality, he went from defending Simpson to publicly humiliating him for killing his wife.

Trump once shared a theory on The Juice on November 9, 1995, to Howard Stern who asked him about his belief in Simpson's innocence. The politician argued, "And because, you know, don't forget, there wasn't that much blood found in the Jeep. There were only about 50 drops," per Newsweek. Stern said, "That could have been planted somehow," to which Trump insisted, "[It] could have been. Fifty different people could have planted it."

Regardless of Trump's on-off affection for Simpson, experts believe the now-78-year-old cashed in on Simpson's post-trial media frenzy to gain fame. According to media historian Michael Socolow, "Simpson proved enormous profits could be generated from high ratings. Reality TV had started earlier, but after Simpson, there was a massive profusion of 'Reality TV,' claiming that that's how The Apprentice gave Trump a comeback and he strategized his journey from a reality star to the White House," per CNN.