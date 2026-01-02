Trump’s Ex-Wife Marla Maples, 62, Steals The Show In New Pics – Netizens Say “She Looks Fantastic”

Donald Trump’s former wife, Marla Maples, occupied a spot on the list of trends for her latest photo dump. Marla Maples shared a series of photos on her Instagram profile. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with her daughter, Tiffany Trump, and her grandson. She also shared pictures with Sarah Boulos, whom she described as her “soul sister” in the caption.

Marla Maples, 62, can be seen posing stylishly in the pictures. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that she stole the show in the clicks. Marla is seen dressed in an off-white dress, matching boots and a black overcoat.

Marla Maples’ look found its share of fans in the comments section of her Instagram post. “Marla Maples looks fabulous,” an Instagram user wrote. “The most beautiful grandma ever seen,” read a second. A third comment read, “Marla, you are a stunning grandma.”

This is what another Instagram user commented on the post, “Beautiful! Marla, you still look great.” Inputs from another netizen: “Marla looks fantastic.” Another Instagram user wrote, “This good-looking gran though.”

Marla Maples captioned the post, “It was the night before the night before Christmas and the birthday of my dear soul sister Sarah Boulos with whom I share the beautiful gift of being a grand-mama.”

She continued in her post, “Alexander’s joy is contagious, filling the room with laughter, love and the magic of the season and playing with grandma Sarah’s birthday balloons. May the spirit of the Christmas season and the miracle of Hanukkah stay with us all year long…”

Marla Maples loves to update her Instafam about different facets of her life. She recently posted photos from her Christmas festivities with family. Marla Maples, posting pictures of her Christmas album, wrote, “Baby’s first Christmas.”

She added in her extensive Instagram note, “We are so grateful for Alexander. His joy, wide-eyed wonder, and that sweet little smile say everything that needs to be said… he already knows the Light of Christmas. Love for all, family, and a joyful spirit. Wrapped in cozy PJs all day long makes it even more fun.”

Marla Maples was briefly married to Donald Trump in the 90s. After dating for a while, the two got married in 1993 and they welcomed daughter Tiffany the same year. Marla Maples and Donald Trump got divorced in the year 1997 after two years of complicated court battle. Trump is currently married to former model Melania Trump, with whom he has a son named Barron.

Donald Trump’s late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, in her memoir, Raising Trump, had written about discovering the then-business tycoon’s affair with Marla Maples. Ivana Trump wrote in her memoir, “This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said, ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’” “I said, ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.’”