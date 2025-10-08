“Get Lost” – Ivana Trump Told Marla Maples When she Confessed Love for Donald Trump

The year was 1990, Donald Trump was a business tycoon and was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Donald Trump’s then wife Ivana had just filed for divorce, which was finalised two years later. The reason for the divorce was Donald Trump’s affair with model Marla Maples, who he later went on to marry and divorce.

Ivana Trump had discovered about Trump’s affair with Marla during holidays in Aspen, Colorado, which led to an uncomfortable confrontation between the two, per Irish Star. In her memoir Raising Trump, Ivana Trump, recalled the incident when Marla told her that she loved her husband, Donald Trump. “This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’”. “I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock’,” an excerpt from the book read, according a recent article by Irish Star.

Donald Trump and Ivana’s love story began in 1976. Three months after dating, the two got married at the Marble Collegiate Church in New York. In Raising Trump, Ivana vividly recalled what her dating period with Donald Trump was like and wrote, “We made polite small talk, no funny stuff at all. He sensed correctly that flirting would not work with me and acted like a gentleman.”

Ivana Trump died at the age of 73 in 2022. Donald Trump was also previously married to Marla Maples, with whom he has a daughter Tiffany Trump. Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump sre Donald Trump and his first wife, late Ivana Trump’s children.

After Ivana’s divorce with Donald, the businessman started dating Marla Maples and married her in 1993. They became parents to Tiffany the same year. A few years later, in 1997, the couple got divorced after a two-year-long court battle.

Speaking of US President Donald Trump’s current wife, Melania Trump, she famously began her career as a model in New York in the Nineties. The Slovenian model met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998 and the two started dating shortly after. Melania and Donald Trump tied the knot on January 22, 2005. She became a US citizen in 2006. The couple are parents to son Barron William Trump, who they welcomed in 2006.

Rumours of First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump’s alleged separation frequently surface in the news. The rumours gained momentum after Melania skipped a lot of public events. Especially after Trump’s second term as a President began. However, the two dismissed the rumors after their repeated public appearances together. The latest one being a double dinner date at Vice President JD Vance’s official residence with his wife and lawyer Usha. Melania and Donald Trump also visited the UK together last month.

Trump’s children from all his wives are a part of his close-knit circle and have been involved in his business life. Eric Trump happens to be a fierce defender of his father Donald Trump during interviews and podcasts. Lara Trump, Eric’s wife, has also been actively involved in the family’s political affairs. She co-led the national Republican Party during election campaign.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump has also been actively involved in politics. She is a former advisor to her President father. Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump is famous, for well, being famous. She is an Internet celebrity. Donald John Trump Jr, popularly known as Don Jr, doubles up as a businessman and political activist. Barron is the youngest child of Donald Trump and he frequently features in the headlines for his explosive interviews.