Move Over, Ivanka! Tiffany Trump Is Stealing the Spotlight (and Dad’s Favor)

For years, the Trump family dynamic with regard to Tiffany Trump seemed as predictable as one of Donald’s campaign slogans and just as bombastic! Ivanka Trump, the calm, polished daughter who followed her father into the White House, was dubbed his “favorite.” As Donald himself said on The View back in 2006, “I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” Cue collective discomfort and an eye-roll from anyone who’s heard a Trump family soundbite before.

But if Ivanka was once the golden girl of Trumpworld, times are changing. Tiffany Trump (long seen as the quieter, West Coast-raised outlier) seems to be moving into her half-sister’s old spotlight. And if recent appearances are any sign, she’s doing it with pride and calculated PR. Tiffany Ariana Trump, born in 1993 to Donald’s second wife, Marla Maples, was always the “other” Trump kid. She was raised in California, far from the Manhattan towers bearing her family name.

While Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric strutted through boardrooms and cable interviews, Tiffany was trying out pop music (remember Like a Bird?), interning for Vogue, and joining the “Snap Pack,” aka those infamous “rich kids of Instagram.” Yet, the youngest Trump daughter went from ring lights to state dinners in 2025. Tiffany was the only one of Donald Trump‘s children to join him at the Windsor Castle state dinner during his September UK visit with Melania. Standing beside her husband, businessman Michael Boulos, she looked every bit the polished guest in evening wear. On social media, she paid respect to King Charles and Queen Camilla, and shared:

“It was an honor to attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle.”

Observers noted her shift toward a more visible role in her father’s political orbit. And what’s Ivanka doing while Tiffany Trump polishes the silver at royal banquets? Living her best retired-politico life. She’s been spotted at events (like the Rubin Reform Alliance Casino Night) mingling with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. It gives “I’m good, thanks.” After years under Washington scrutiny, the former senior adviser seems to have trade policy plans for party guest lists. For Donald Trump, favoritism has always been a subplot in his brand. When Ivanka was by his side during his presidency, she was the face of loyalty and polish.

But since her post-White House exit (and the reported snubs, like her missed 2024 birthday shoutout), Tiffany’s closeness signals a reshuffling of Trump Tower’s cards. It’s not the first time Tiffany Trump’s loyalty has been used for optics. She’s spoken at both the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions, stood by him after his first indictment, and, post-motherhood, re-entered the public eye with a camera-ready glow. She has the genes and the law degree from Georgetown, and she is game to step in where her sister won’t! Suppose Ivanka represents the polished political past of business deals and White House corridors.

Tiffany might be Trumpism’s next face in legacy media. She fits the comeback era better: younger, more attractive, less controversial. Donald understands the power of a carefully chosen family photo; whether Tiffany Trump plans a political run or is just a supportive daughter in designer heels, the image matters. So, could Tiffany Trump replace Ivanka as Donald’s favorite? Maybe not in Ivanka’s eyes. But in Donaldland, loyalty and visibility are the currency of love, and Tiffany suddenly has both!

