Tiffany Trump’s Bronzer Disaster Has Fans Cringing — And It’s Giving Major Karoline Vibes

Members of Donald Trump’s inner circle had a history of making sloppy cosmetic choices even before the phrase “Republican makeup” became popular. Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has dabbled in a few outrageous styles, such as heavily applying eyeliner around her eyes.

Tiffany increased the amount of bronzer she used in December 2018, in addition to going all out with eyeliner. Regrettably, portions of her base layer highlighted her unblended bronzer, causing flashbacks. Tiffany’s cheekbones and the area down to her chin were especially marked by these darker patches.

It was made worse by the dimly lit room with the enormously blazing Christmas tree right behind her head, which served to highlight her uneven makeup even more.

Tiffany normally makes makeup mistakes that result in overly cakey appearances, like Kimberly Guilfoyle, but this time she made a mistake that reminded us of Karoline Leavitt. Leavitt posted a photo to Instagram two years later with the remark, “A White House Christmas.”Her forehead and the big areas beneath her eyes were many shades lighter due to the absence of mixing, which caused her bronzer to concentrate around her mouth and nose.

Both Tiffany and Leavitt may start by applying their bronzer less heavily in order to prevent this mistake. Additionally, before applying cosmetics, they may want to ensure that their foundation is completely mixed.

Tiffany Trump’s bronzer missteps appear to be rather rare, in comparison to Donald Trump’s growing bronzer fixation. Rather, Tiffany’s worst suit remains eyeliner. Her continual use of thick black rings around her eyes creates the appearance that they are smaller.

Tiffany is nearly unrecognizable without makeup. Her eyes stand out because they are no longer covered in layers of extra makeup, and their blue hue truly shines.

However, maybe Tiffany could continue to take a more moderate approach when she does want to glam up. For example, in 2020, makeup artist Sheila Robertson-Ybarra gave Tiffany a somewhat lighter makeup look.

Tiffany should attempt blending and softening the liner with a brush when she isn’t depending on a professional. She should also probably change the color of her liner.

“But if you have light skin and/or light features, wearing black eyeliner can be really harsh,” notes beauty YouTuber Marlena Stell. “Anything that isn’t pitch black is gonna come across a bit softer.”

In addition to being more aesthetically pleasing, certain hues might draw attention to Tiffany’s eyes rather than lessening them. For a stunning effect, she might even want to try experimenting with multiple colors at once.