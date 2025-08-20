No-Makeup Snaps of Tiffany Trump Are the Ultimate Proof She’s Still the Queen of Quiet (and Not-So-Quiet) Luxury

Tiffany Trump presents a well-curated and exquisite glimpse into her life on Instagram. She does, however, have photos of herself on ski holidays in Europe and inside the White House, unlike most of us. She posted fresh summer vacation pictures on August 19 that demonstrate that Tiffany’s opulent lifestyle has undoubtedly persisted after she and Michael Boulus were married and had their first child.

Nine pictures of their family vacation were shared on Instagram by Tiffany, including several from what appears to be a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean. One of the pictures showed a table full of food (which we assume she didn’t prepare herself) and the sun setting behind the mountains while they were out on the water.

As Donald Trump’s popularity declines at home, Tiffany appears content and at ease with her husband and their child, Alexander Trump Boulus. This is the full name that undoubtedly boosted Granddad Donald’s ego.

Tiffany Trump’s enormous engagement ring was one of the upscale items seen in her yacht holiday pictures. She seems to be sporting a contemporary French manicure as well. All in all, she is providing understated elegance (with a focus on luxury). Tiffany has always had a penchant for dressing up and traveling to Europe to board a yacht. If we didn’t acknowledge that we’re a little envious, we would be lying.

Sparkling like a jewel!

Tiffany Trump is married at Mar-A-Lago 💜 pic.twitter.com/AtAfR8nxII — Joni Job (@jj_talking) November 13, 2022

She shared further vacation images of herself and Michael Boulus a few weeks prior to this photo dump. They all appear to be on a different trip, but we’re not sure if they’re all on the same one. And those photos depict that trip. When you contrast these with her prepared pictures, such as those from her baby shower, when there were fashion faux pas everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Trump (@tiffanytrump)

Tiffany’s makeup was simply too thick; you can see that she has a far more natural makeup appearance. For important events like that, we all want to look our best, but as her travel photos show, Tiffany looks better when she applies makeup sparingly.

Although Tiffany’s makeup can occasionally be so cakey that it rivals Kimberly Guilfoyle’s, she was at least once photographed without makeup during her last trip. She may be wearing eyelash extensions, to be sure, but she seems very young. We don’t often see Trump women without makeup. Therefore, we believe daughter Trump ought to give it a try more frequently. Whatever her skincare routine is, she has it perfected, and she looks younger.