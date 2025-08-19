Tiffany Haddish Mercilessly Mocks Donald Trump Without Even Taking His Name – “I’ve Got All the Qualifications to be….”

It has become clearer that Tiffany Haddish is not a fan of Donald Trump after her ruthless monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the Monday Night episode, the actress fired a few shots at the President without even mentioning his name. The mockery came when she announced that she was running for President herself. Of course, it was just her great sense of humor, but people can’t help but notice how she brutally trolled Trump.

“I’ve got all the qualifications to be president,” she said. Then, she went to list things she has in common with the Republican leader. “I’m rich, I’ve been arrested a few times, and I always say crazy shit,” Haddish added.

She went on, “We’ve had an actor as president, a reality host president, but now it’s time to elect a comedian.” Then, she launched her biggest insult to Trump, maybe, “Finally, a president who’s funny on purpose, most of the time.”

Haddish, known for her great comic sense, didn’t really stop here. She then delivered a campaign-style speech on the show, unveiling a peculiar idea. “We’re gonna run this country, this government, like a company. And that company is Sizzler.”

She pledged (jokingly) that her platform would provide pastrami at all Subway locations and mandate credit scores on dating site profiles. She also promised to reprogram delivery robots to become s– toys. “No mor STDs, y’all,” Tiffany Haddish said.

However, her biggest promise was completely something else. Referring Tim Walz’ Vice President speech, the actress said, “My campaign is built around a very simple idea: America, mind your own damn business. Doesn’t that sound nice?”

During last year’s election, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said on his campaign bill, “In Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and the personal choices that they make. And even if we wouldn’t make the same choices for ourselves, we’ve got a golden rule: Mind your own damn business.”

Haddish has been vocal about her disdain towards Donald Trump for a long time and she is not afraid to express it through humor. In 2018, during the promotion of The Oath, she brutally mocked the President. When asked to imagine Trump’s resignation, who was serving his first term then, she mockingly said, it will be like “people dancing on the streets.”