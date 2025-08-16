From ‘Tone-Deaf’ Allegations to Secret Service Rumors, Tiffany Trump’s Biggest Controversies Will Leave You Shaking Your Head

It’s not every day that we see Tiffany Trump in the news, but when we do, it’s rarely for the right reasons. Donald Trump’s youngest daughter has a habit of getting embroiled in very awkward situations that have haunted her for years. For example, when her dad openly made a comparison of her with her older half-siblings, the U.S. President admitted that he was proud of Tiffany, but “to a lesser extent,” a comment that people still mock her about.

Yet, it wasn’t as scandalous as some of the other problematic situations the model got herself involved with, intentionally or unintentionally.

Remember the Trump Pride Rally from October 2020? Tiffany went up on the stage right after The Black Eyed Peas’ hit I Gotta Feeling ended. Her very chaotic 10-minute speech started wrong right off the bat, when she claimed that her father, Trump, is an ally to the “LGBQIA+” community. Notice anything? Yes, she conveniently skipped the “T,” which represents the transgender community.

Her claim itself didn’t make sense, as by that time, Trump had already announced her anti-queer policies for his first term. Overall, her speech wasn’t really well-received, with criticism pouring in for weeks. In response to her address, Nadine Smith, the Executive Director of Equality Florida Action Inc., said, “Donald Trump is the worst President the LGBTQ community has ever seen. This event is a pathetic attempt to hide his appalling record and it’s fooling no-one.”

Oh, and how could we forget her very brazen birthday celebration in 2020, when the world, including the United States of America, was dealing with the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. The world was suffering from various financial, emotional, and physical impacts, but Tiffany Trump was having the time of her life in Miami.

Various clips from her 27th birthday celebration that year made it to social media, where the model is seen having an extravagant holiday with expensive food, bottles of champagne, and whatnot. “Spoiled, entitled, and egocentric,” that’s what critics branded her after the videos went viral. Many called her out for being “tone-deaf,” when people were dying every day.

None of the Trump children, except for maybe Barron, have any sort of grasp on reality. They have no clue about how life really is for the majority of Americans or others around the world. It’s all about them all the time. None of them seem to be any different than the other. — 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 @204queen0574 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 (@204queen0574) October 15, 2020

As it turns out, being a “bit out of touch” is a normal character trait of Tiffany and it landed her in hot water many many times. In 2021, when the whole of America was dealing with the January 6 riots, she decided to wish her half-brother Eric Trump a happy birthday on both her X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

“Happy Birthday @erictrump I love you and I’m so grateful to always have you by my side!” That’s what she wrote, and she also added a red heart emoji. Needless to say, people were not too happy about how Trump’s youngest daughter doesn’t know how to read to her room, and nor does she try to.

That’s not all, once she got embroiled in a very controversial situation which sounded the alarms on an internal conflict. Carol Leonning, an Washington Post reporter wrote in the 2021 book, Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, that Tiffany had inappropriate relationships with a Secret Service agent. Following her breakup with Ross Mechanic, she was allegedly building a close relationship with a certain federal employee that raised concerns amongst the higher-ups.