Ivanka & Tiffany Trump Are Their Moms’ Twins, Not Donald’s Kids When It Comes to Looks

President Donald Trump‘s relationship with his daughters is a complicated one, to say the least, and it won’t be a mistake to call it a bit uncomfortable sometimes as well. Though Ivanka and Tiffany Trump have always been there with their father, especially in their public appearances but comments from the President regarding his daughters are not something one expects from a father.

To dig deep into this, we have to go nearly 20 years back in 2004, when Donald Trump came for the infamous Howard Stern interview, and people were surprised to see the business tycoon not even stammering on objectification of his daughter. And this wasn’t the end, as in the same interview itself, he, alongside Stern, even talked about Ivanka’s body.

And there have been other instances where Trump has crossed the line. One another example can be found during a 1994 “Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous” interview, where Trump looked at Tiffany who was one-year-old back then and said – “She’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet, but time will tell,” referring to her chest.

It won’t be wrong either to say that the good looks that the Trump daughter attained aren’t gifted by the President. Trump has publicly been seen with his hilarious makeup choices, which are blotchy enough which come with spray-tan fails, and concerning all these, it is safe to say that Ivanka and Tiffany received the genes from their mothers, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples respectively.

Ivanka and Tiffany indeed seem like the reflection of their moms, adding more credibility to the fact.

Ivanka Trump was born to Donald and his first wife, Ivana, and has always been her mother’s daughter in every little aspect. Talk about blonde locks, round eyes, nose, height, and even the polished aura; everything has been perfectly injected into Ivanka Trump, with the old throwback photos serving as proof of her being practically her mom’s twin.

Like her mother, Ivanka even dipped her toes into modeling. In the ’90s, she walked runways for designers including Vivienne Westwood. Ivana wasn’t surprised. She once said, “… it was only the nature that one day, if she’s going to have the looks, she will be able to do it, and she does have the looks.”

Tiffany Trump, on the other hand, is the second daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, who is also a carbon copy of her mom. No matter from which angle you see, their noses, eyes, and of course, the signature blonde hair just align together. Marla has always made it clear that being Tiffany’s cheerleading was her top priority.

On Instagram in 2020, she gushed: “With my beautiful daughter Tiffany who with each day makes me even more grateful for the gift of being her mom.” And in a 2016 People interview, she said, “I didn’t want anything to take away from my relationship with Tiffany. It was just me, so it was important that I could always be there for her.”