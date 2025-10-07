Ivanka Trump Enjoys Miami Sunshine While Jared Kushner Heads to Egypt for High-Stakes Peace Talks

Ivanka Trump is truly living her life like a queen! While her husband Jared Kushner traveled to Egypt for high-stakes negotiations between Israel and Hamas, Ivanka Trump was spotted in Miami, relaxing enjoying quality time with her children and friends.

The 43-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump was seen taking a boat trip with her three children, Arabella (13), Joseph (10), and Theodore (8), along with some close friends, including Gisele Bündchen’s 12-year-old daughter Vivian. The group was enjoying water sports, including ocean tubing. Ivanka appeared carefree and content, dressed in a stunning strappy swimsuit, looking as radiant as ever.

According to The Daily Mail, they were also seen enjoying lunch and lounging in the sun aboard a luxury vessel. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump tapped his son-in-law Jared Kushner, to help finalize a potential peace agreement aimed at ending the ongoing two-year conflict in Gaza.

Trump was adamant to establish peace and end as many wars as possible; therefore, he recently unveiled a new peace plan, warning Hamas it would face “hell” if it didn’t disarm and release hostages captured during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Speaking about Kushner’s involvement, Trump told reporters, “You don’t find anybody more capable.” He also expressed optimism that a deal is close, stating, “Everyone is on our side to get this deal done.”

It’s evident that even though Ivanka Trump has been largely absent from the political spotlight, working with MAGA in Trump’s second term, her husband is still actively involved, getting all the brownie points as the perfect son-in-law.

Some people allegedly believe that Ivanka’s decision stemmed from rumors of tension between her and her stepmother, Melania Trump. The two have always coexisted since they both value Trump, but they do not allegedly like each other. The mother of three was quite active during Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and lived in the White House as part of her duties.

Now, she is set to return for the first UFC fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026. A White House source told the Daily Mail that he’s playing a strategic, low-profile role: “Jared has been very careful about working out of view.

Think of it as peace through strength, using business as a powerful tool.” Kushner, who is not fond of the spotlight, handles some serious diplomatic matters with the Trump administration. The source added that Kushner’s work experience goes back years, referencing the Abraham Accords he helped broker during Trump’s first term.

¿Sabías que la hija de Trump es judía? La hija mayor de Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, es judía porque se convirtió formalmente al judaísmo ortodoxo moderno en 2009, antes de casarse con Jared Kushner, un empresario e inversionista judío ortodoxo. El proceso fue supervisado por un… pic.twitter.com/mIfPyKCe3z — Isaac (@isaacrrr7) September 24, 2025

“He’s been working this region for a long time. This is the next phase, and they see it as a business deal with Trump holding all the leverage.” Ivanka, on the other hand, has been spending her days enjoying a more relaxed lifestyle. She’s living a laid-back life and retreating to a $24 million estate on Florida’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island.

Over the summer, she and Jared attended the glamorous Venice wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Ivanka has also rejoined elite social groups and is often snapped alongside Hollywood reality TV stars.

She knows her striking looks, long-term savings, prestigious family status, and impeccable personality will always be in demand, so she’s in no hurry to return to the hustle.