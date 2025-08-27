Ivana Trump’s Longtime Residence Stays Unsold – Loses Millions in Value Through Massive Price Cuts

The New York townhouse once owned by Ivana Trump, the late ex-wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, has seen its asking price drop yet again, highlighting the continuous trouble that the property has been facing to get sold.

The six-story residence, located on East 64th Street in the upscale Lenox Hill neighborhood, was Ivana’s home for three decades, until her sudden death in July 2022. She purchased the townhouse in 1992 for $2.5 million following her high-profile divorce from Donald Trump.

After her passing at the age of 73, the home became part of her estate. According to reports, her three children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, were designated as the primary heirs.

Any income generated through its sale would be shared among them. Initially, the exclusive New York property was expected to yield a considerable sum for the Trump heirs. However, repeated price cuts have dramatically reduced the anticipated proceeds.

When the townhouse first hit the market shortly after Ivana’s death, it carried a staggering price tag of $26.5 million. But as months passed without attracting a buyer, realtors lowered the listing in stages.

After nearly a year on the market, the price dipped to $22.5 million before the home was temporarily withdrawn. By June of 2024, the townhouse resurfaced at $19.5 million. Now, the most recent drop has pushed the figure down further to $17.9 million, according to the New York Post.

Despite the declining valuation, the property continues to be described as an unmistakably opulent Manhattan residence. Spanning 8,725 square feet, the townhouse is outfitted with five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. A gated elevator and an elegantly curved central staircase allow access between the floors, while ornate interior design details emphasize Ivana’s extravagant taste.

Notable features include silk wallpaper, gilded fireplace embossing, and a sparkling crystal chandelier. The residence also accommodates modern luxuries, with a media room and sauna integrated into its design.

In Ivana Trump’s will, she left $34 million to split between the kids, $1M Miami condo to an ex-nanny, another property for a friend and nothing for Donald. Her Townhome in NY is up for sale for 26.5 million and it’s hideous 😮 pic.twitter.com/THaoicrmkW — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) January 21, 2023



Still, the home carries an unavoidable association with Ivana’s untimely passing. On July 14, 2022, she tragically fell down the staircase inside the home. The New York City medical examiner concluded that her death was caused by “blunt impact injuries” to her torso. News of her passing shocked not only her family but also many who remembered her as a prominent social figure in Manhattan dating back to the 1980s.

Her funeral mass, held in New York City, brought together all members of the Trump family to pay their respects. Former President Donald Trump later had her buried in a private plot at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died of “blunt impact injuries” to the torso, New York City’s medical examiner said. Trump, a longtime businessperson, died in her home in New York City at age 73 pic.twitter.com/QJnYYip38b — Riley (valiant/courageous) 🇮🇱 (@Amanda340300021) July 17, 2024



Even as the property’s historical and personal significance remains intact, its real estate journey demonstrates the challenges of selling high-priced luxury homes in Manhattan’s shifting market. What initially seemed like a multimillion-dollar windfall for Ivana’s children has been gradually reduced.

Whether the latest price cut will secure a buyer remains to be seen, but it is clear that Ivana Trump’s longtime townhouse has become more than just another Upper East Side listing, it stands as both a cherished family landmark and a symbol of her enduring chapter within the Trump family’s history.