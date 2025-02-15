Ivana Trump’s Postmortem Report Uncovers Tragic Details That Will Shock You!

Ivana Trump was a Czech-American businesswoman who passed away in 2022. She was also married to the current U.S. President Donald Trump. Her sudden death left her family and social circle shocked.

Ivana Zelníčková and the Republican met in a restaurant in New York. Ivana and Donald Trump got married in 1977. The wedding took place in Marble Collegiate Church. The couple decided to go their separate ways in 1989 after being married for 12 years.

Trump and Ivana shared three children from their marriage. They welcomed their first child, Donald Jr. in 1977. They were also co-parents to Ivanka and Eric. Ivana’s tragic death left the family shocked in 2o22. She was 73 years old at the time of her death.

She was found dead at her Upper East Side Manhattan house. First responders got there after they were informed about a possible cardiac arrest. Reports revealed that she had died after falling down the staircase. According to Associated Press’ report at the time, the authorities claimed that she had passed away due to the accident.

A forensic report later done by the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that the former model had passed away due to blunt force injuries on her torso. “Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation,” the examiner revealed.

Ivana’s deeply impacted her children and people in her social circle. Even her ex-husband Donald Trump took to social media to talk about her death. The Republican noted that his ex-wife had lived an “inspirational life.”

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he wrote in the post. He also noted how his ex-wife was always proud of their three children. “As we were all so proud of her … Rest In Peace, Ivana!” he added in the post.

The businesswoman’s oldest son Donald Jr. also took to social media to talk about how “incredibly” she would be missed. “Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits,” he added. In the same post, Donald also credited his mother for shaping his personality.

Nikki Haskell, a friend of Ivana, spoke to People about the socialite’s death. Haskell noted how the former model’s death was “heartbreaking” but also “shocking” to the people close to her. She noted what added to the shock was the fact that Ivana was not even sick. “She was in the prime of her life,” Nikki added.

Another source revealed how Ivana’s children were handling the news. The insider shared that Ivana’s children would always have “wonderful memories” of their mother and grandparents.

The source who was close to the family revealed that Ivana’s children remembered her fondly. “Her kids agree that she enjoyed her life,” the insider added.