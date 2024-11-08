Attorney Who Spent a Lot of Time With Eric Trump Describes Him in Three Words: "He's a..."

Former president Donald Trump's second son Eric Trump is the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization. He has played a significant role in growing the Trump business both domestically and internationally. “He was pushed into the world of politics not because he wanted it,” Trump said, “but because I said, ‘Good luck on television tonight! You’re doing the show.’ So, here’s Eric!” the Republican leader said while introducing his son into the political arena for the first time in 2016. From that point on, Eric has grown to be his father's rock in politics as well. According to attorney William J. Brennan, the former television presenter is constantly misperceived by the media when actually, "He's a bright, hard-working guy."

After spending time with Eric, Brennan, who defended the GOP nominee during his second impeachment trial, praised his character. "It's unfortunate," he told Irish Star. Trump and his family are vilified, much like Biden. It's wrong and unfair. Despite their differing perspectives, there is a great deal of anger and hatred. It must be fixed because it is unpleasant. Meanwhile, speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, Eric heaped praises on his father and recalled how he sacrificed the comforts of his corporate empire to save the nation's soul.

As per USA Today, during his moving speech he also stated that far-left Democrats harassed his father, targeted him, and sponsored him with special interest groups. He also criticized the radical justices who removed Trump from state ballots, trying to overrule the wishes of millions of Americans who love him and his values. As per Irish Star, Trump is relishing his 2024 election victory, he has been joined by Donald Jr., Eric, Tiffany, and Lara Trump at Mar-a-Lago for a post-election party. Except for Ivanka, Eric, and his siblings steadfastly backed their father during the re-election campaign.

According to Live Index, Eric said he is confident that if his father is re-elected, the company can run without any complications. “I assure you, I will not engage in finger painting and attempting to market it to China for $500,000,” he said, referring to President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, whose business dealings and art purchases have come under intense scrutiny. But after the election, he plans to step back from the spotlight and focus on his business ventures. “I do not consistently require a position in front of the camera,” he said while discussing his plans.

Eric spent a good portion of his adult life working for the Trump Organization. At one point, the Trump siblings allocated their duties based on asset class, with the former television host primarily focused on building and purchasing golf and hotel projects. “I have a deep appreciation for our organization and a strong passion for real estate,” he concluded. “I have a passion for construction.”