The FBI has thwarted what authorities say was a chilling ISIS-inspired terrorism plot targeting Christians in North Carolina, stopping the New Year’s Eve attack that officials warned could have resulted in mass casualties — and underscoring a renewed, aggressive counterterrorism posture under President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Christian Sturdivant, 18, was arrested in connection to the FBI investigation into the North Carolina terror attack plot. Sturdivant was charged for allegedly attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. FBI investigators working for Kash Patel revealed that the ISIS terrorism suspect had allegedly embraced extremist ideology and was actively planning violence aimed at Christian targets.

“I will do jihad soon,” Christian Sturdivant proclaimed, deeming himself “a soldier of the state,” meaning ISIS, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. The FBI says the North Carolina terror plot was disrupted before it could be carried out, crediting intelligence gathering, surveillance, and rapid intervention by agents who moved in once the threat became clear. Christian Sturdivant is from Mint Hill, which is located just outside the city of Charlotte.

‘The FBI and our partners continued working 24/7 over the holidays protecting the American people, and this case out of Charlotte foiling another alleged New Years Eve attacker is the latest example of their tremendous work,” said FBI Director Kash Patel to Fox News. “Our teams quickly identified the threat and acted decisively — no doubt saving American lives in the process. Thanks to our Joint Terrorism Task Force and regional partners both in New York and Western North Carolina for their efforts.”

The Christian Sturdivant North Carolina terror attack plot was thwarted after the teen began communicating online with an undercover investigator he thought was affiliated with ISIS. The undercover FBI agent is referred to in a criminal complain as ‘OC.’

The North Carolina terrorism attack plot unearthed by the FBI headed by Kash Patel has sent shockwaves through faith communities and reignited concerns about jihadist-inspired terrorism on American soil. FBI say the terrorism plot suspect was influenced by ISIS propaganda and had discussed attacking Christian gatherings, a grim reminder that religiously motivated terror threats remain a persistent danger despite the group’s diminished presence overseas.

The successful takedown comes amid a broader shift in how Kash Patel and the FBI approaches domestic and international terrorism under the Trump administration. Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has emphasized an uncompromising stance against extremist violence, repeatedly pledging to protect religious communities and empower federal law enforcement to act decisively.

Donald Trump has long argued that previous administrations weakened counterterrorism efforts by diverting resources and hesitating to confront radical Islamist threats directly. His administration has moved to reverse that approach, restoring a singular focus on identifying and neutralizing terror networks before they strike.

Investigators say the ISIS-linked North Carolina terror attack plot suspect was monitored after alarming communications and behavior raised red flags. The FBI has declined to detail how close the plot came to execution, but stressed that intervention came at a critical moment. “The intent was real,” one law enforcement source said. “This was not idle talk.”

The FBI’s actions under Kash Patel have drawn praise from conservative lawmakers and religious leaders, who say Christians have increasingly found themselves targeted by extremists while threats are sometimes downplayed. They argue the case demonstrates the importance of robust intelligence work and a willingness to act without hesitation.

Donald Trump allies have also pointed to the arrest as evidence that empowering law enforcement — rather than tying agents’ hands — saves lives. The administration has expanded cooperation between federal and local agencies and prioritized intelligence-sharing aimed at detecting lone-wolf actors radicalized online.

The FBI has emphasized that the investigation into the North Carolina terrorism attack plot remains ongoing and that additional charges could be forthcoming. FBI officials also urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, noting that community tips and digital monitoring often play a key role in identifying threats early.