Nikki Haley's Campaign Raised $11 Million, Emerging as Leading Political Rival to Donald Trump

The pace of the upcoming presidential race is faster than ever, and Republican candidate Nikki Haley has secured second place behind Donald J. Trump. The 51-year-old raised $11 million in the third quarter, and she's emerging as the leading political rival to Trump for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The former South Carolina governor's presidential bid is gaining momentum, and as mentioned above, her campaign raised more than $11 million between July and September, reported Reuters. She's taking on a keen interest in winning the Republican party's nomination, beating Trump.

Aside from Trump, Haley also has plans to overtake Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before the party held its first nominating contest in Iowa. The 45-year-old is also a 2024 presidential hopeful. Haley's campaign fundraising inflated from $7.3 million, which she managed to collect in the previous quarter.

Despite praiseworthy campaign funds, she has to keep up with her Republican contemporaries- former President Trump, whose campaign announced to have raised $45.5 million through his political committees, and Florida Governor DeSantis leading with $15 million in the quarter, reported CNN.

Although her other rival, DeSantis, has raised more, he can only spend $5 million. Hailey, on the other hand, has $9.1 million in cash on hand, which she can use to beat her fellow Republicans in the nomination battle. Also, the former UN Ambassador gained 40,000 new donors in her third quarter.

Haley's spokesperson, Olivia Perez-Cubas, stated, "We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum." Cubas added, "Nikki is emerging as the candidate who can move America beyond the chaos and drama of the past and present, and we have the resources we need to do it."

Haley was elected twice as the governor of South Carolina and previously worked as Trump's ambassador to the UN. Looking at her success in the polls, Trump attacked her on his Truth Social platform. He wrote, '"I will never run against our great President," she said, "he has done an outstanding job.'"

The post continued, "To which I responded, 'How nice of you to say, Nikki,' knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, "bearing gifts." Anyway, Birdbrain doesn't have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Not just that. Trump's campaign also left a birdcage and bird food for Haley outside her hotel room. She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me at my hotel room… #PrettyPatheticTryAgain #YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe." However, unlike Trump, neither Haley nor DeSantis engaged in disdainful remarks for their Republican rival.

After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room…#PrettyPatheticTryAgain#YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe pic.twitter.com/htbSumo58r — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 1, 2023

Amid the presidential race, officials from Haley and DeSantis' camps have been invited to a Republican donors event organized by the American Opportunity Alliance. Some of the most renowned faces in the party's financial circle are expected to attend, including billionaires Paul Singer and Ken Griffin, real-estate developer Harlan Crow, and others.

