Nicki Minaj Accused of ‘Trying to Be Erika Kirk’ After Unrecognizable MAGA Transformation

Even though Nicki Minaj has recently made a political shift and pledged her loyalty to Donald Trump, some MAGA supporters expressed confusion over her actions. But not just them, even the rapper’s fans, known as Barbs, were also taken by surprise by her political stance.

It all started back in November 2025, when Minaj voiced support for Trump’s decision to put Nigeria on a watch list over allegations that the West African country supports violence against its Christians. Later on, she even addressed the issue while speaking to the members of the UN.

Further, in December 2025, she even appeared on stage at an event hosted by Turning Point USA in Arizona. There, she stood alongside Erika Kirk and sparked controversy among fans who are not accustomed to seeing her in conservative spaces.

Nicki Minaj speaks at Trump’s Account Summit alongside President Trump “I am probably the president’s number one fan and that’s not going to change.”

This support for Donald Trump continued as Minaj attended the Trump Accounts Summit in January 2026, and later on was spotted at the premiere of Melania Trump’s documentary in the same month. At the summit, she even called herself his “No. 1 fan”, and asserted that her support was not going to change, no matter the amount of hate she receives.

While these appearances led some fans to criticize Nicki Minaj’s political choices, they also led others to try to understand her decisions. However, discussion surrounding the rapper’s political shift peaked this week, when a new debate began surrounding her makeover.

On February 18, Nicki Minaj appeared as a guest speaker at the World Liberty Financial Forum held at Mar-a-Lago, where the discussion topic was “Owning the Culture: The Business of Music in a Creator-Led Economy.”

Now, while people expected her comments to leave fans baffled, it was instead her looks that sparked conversations. As photos and videos from the event went viral, netizens reflected on how different Minaj looked.

Ditching her usual over-the-top wigs, nails, makeup, and outfit choices, Minaj appeared donning gray eye shadow, n–e pink lipstick, and a blond wig. In fact, even her wig appeared layered, with soft curls in the front, instead of bangs or her usual dead straight hair.

This makeover led some people to feel like the hairstyle looked unusual compared to her normally polished and dramatic looks. Soon, social media was flooded with comments that suggested Minaj’s new appearance might be connected to her recent political alignment.

Posting on threads, some said, “Is this her MAGA glow up to a WW. Truly hysterical. She trying to fit in with the Whites.” While others wrote, “Whitewashing herself right before our eyes. Her so-called ‘allies’ in the audience didn’t even recognize her and even when announced do not really like her.”

A few netizens even thought something looked off with her skin, and asked, “Who’s that white lady with a tan???” Later on, people even started comparing her to Rachel Dolezal, a former activist who once faced backlash for presenting herself as Black despite being born White.

Nicki Minaj, following her sudden MAGA turn and her bizarre makeover, also sparked comparisons to Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika. Given how Kirk is known for her long blond hair, which she wears in a middle-part style, one user wrote on threads that Minaj “is trying to be Erika Kirk apparently.”

But despite the criticism, Donald Trump spoke warmly about the rapper during a Black History Month event at the White House. He praised her beauty, while netizens kept slamming Nicki Minaj for her sudden makeover.