Trump’s Creepy Praise of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Skin’ and ‘Nails’ Leaves Netizens in Disbelief

Nicki Minaj has recently become the center of attention following her political U-turn and newfound support for Donald Trump. However, the duo sparked controversy after Trump revealed during an event how Minaj refused to answer one of his questions.

Speaking with journalists during a press event, Trump spoke about meeting Minaj recently. He further added his admiration for the rapper and repeatedly called her beautiful, while commenting on her skin and nails.

But then, the conversation quickly became awkward when Trump admitted asking Minaj about her nails, and if they were real. According to Trump, the rapper did not want to answer the question and avoided going into details.

“Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin so beautiful,” Trump said. He further added, “I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails, her nails, they’re like that long. I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said she didn’t want to get into that.”

Trump: “Do we love Nicki Minaj? She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, so beautiful.’ Her nails, her nails they’re like that long. I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said she didn’t want to get into that.” pic.twitter.com/2KUmJsJ7d1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

The President eventually concluded his comment with, “But she was so beautiful and so great, and she gets it, you know. More importantly, frankly, she gets it”. As the discussion went viral online, netizens reacted strongly.

Taking to social media, several users called the comment “creepy” and said it made them uncomfortable. Some said the comment felt strange, while others added how Trump reduced Minaj to only her looks instead of focusing on her music career and achievements.

One user wrote on X, “The creep factor is OFF the charts here”, while another added, “Reduced her to skin and nails. Nicki did all that tap dancing for this. Smh”. A few netizens even called out Donald Trump for his generic statement, saying it proves “he’s in love with the entirety of black folks living on planet earth”.

Congratulations Nicki he describing you like a pet to the world smfh pic.twitter.com/Ckx5B8qa7B — JBoogz (@JeremyBoogz) February 18, 2026

This whole situation gained major attention because Minaj and Trump were recently seen together publicly. On January 28, the duo attended an event in Washington, D.C., to promote the Melania documentary. Therein, the two held hands and posed for photos.

At that same event, Minaj introduced Trump with a short speech, where she said she is probably the president’s number one fan and said that would not change. Minaj further added that she has faced criticism for her MAGA support, but somehow it does not bother her.

“I don’t know what to say, but what I will say is I’m probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj began her speech. She continued, “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me.”

Minaj concluded by saying, “It actually motivates me to support him more, and it will help all of us do the same. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him, and you know, the smear campaigns. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen.”

Later on, Nicki Minaj even posted an AI-generated image on social media, with the caption, “Happy #Presidents Day”, on February 17. For now, the discussion around Trump’s comment and his connection with Minaj continues to trend across social media.