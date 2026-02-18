Trump Can’t Stop Gushing Over Nicki Minaj and Her Long Nails – “She Is So Beautiful”

Donald Trump attended the White House Black History Month reception on Wednesday, where he went on to praise Nicki Minaj. The two met at the Trump Accounts Summit. Heaping praise on the singer, Trump said at the event, “Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin is so beautiful. I said, Nicki, so beautiful.”

Donald Trump, who has talked about Minaj’s nails previously, added during the event, “Her nails, her nails, they’re like that long. I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said she didn’t want to get into that, but she was so beautiful and so great.”

A brief background for those who require one, Trump, who was pictured walking hand-in-hand with Minaj at the Trump Accounts Summit earlier this year, said during the event, “I am going to let my nails grow because I love those nails.” He had also referred to her as “the greatest and most successful female rapper in history.”

Trump: “Do we love Nicki Minaj? She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, so beautiful.’ Her nails, her nails they’re like that long. I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said she didn’t want to get into that.” pic.twitter.com/2KUmJsJ7d1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

The Anaconda singer marked President’s Day this year by sharing a bunch of AI-generated photos of herself and Donald Trump twinning in pink outfits. “Happy Presidents Day,” she simply captioned the X post. The photos went insanely viral on social media.

Appearing on Katie Miller’s Super Bass podcast, Nicki Minaj spilled the beans on why she decided to become a Trump supporter. She claimed that Trump was bullied and that was one of the reasons she decided to extend her support to him. “Religious freedom is something that’s very important to me, but if I’m being honest, President Trump… because when I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it,” said Minaj.

The singer added during the podcast, “I felt that same, you know, a lot of that bullying in this man’s campaign, and all of the lying. I felt that that had been done to me for so many years, and I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it. And it made me think, I can’t do this anymore.”

.@NICKIMINAJ says the vicious treatment of President Trump drove her to support him: “When I saw how he was being treated over, and over, and over, I just couldn’t handle it… and I didn’t think he deserved it, and it made me think, ‘I can’t do this anymore.'”@katiemillerpod pic.twitter.com/2oJQNuoEgv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 2, 2026

Nicki Minaj has been frequently spotted at MAGA events. She attended Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz’s wedding. Before that, she posted a picture of the Trump Gold Card. For those unaware, the Trump Gold Card, after paying a processing fee of $15,000 DHS and a background approval, along with a whopping contribution of $1 million, one can receive U.S. residency in record time.

At the Trump Accounts Summit earlier this year, Nicki Minaj made headlines when she claimed to be a big Donald Trump fan. “Well, I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s no. 1 fan. And that’s not going to change,” she said.

She continued, “And the hate with what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s gonna motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. The smear campaigns are not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him.”