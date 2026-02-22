Nicki Minaj Sparks Backlash After Showing Off ‘Most Meaningful Gift’ from Trump

Nicki Minaj fans are not happy, especially after she proudly displayed what she called a “meaningful” gift from President Donald Trump. The gift was a signed Bible reportedly worth around $1,000.

On Saturday evening, the 43-year-old rapper posted a photo on X showing a Holy Bible with “God Bless The USA” printed on the cover. It also had Trump’s signature written across the front.

In the caption, Minaj described it as “One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life.”

According to The Irish Star, the post quickly went viral and drew strong reactions from her 21.6 million followers. While some supporters praised the gesture, many others criticised both the gift and her public praise of the president.

President Donald Trump gifts Nicki Minaj a Holy Bible.🤍🇺🇸🎀 pic.twitter.com/11ModYM2Yw — BlackMedia__ (@BlackMedia___) February 22, 2026

“I really do like you a lot, Nicki, but this feels wrong on so many levels,” one user commented.

Another follower wrote, “A Bible from Trump. Signed. Framed. Called ‘meaningful.’ But the same hands that gift scripture have handed out bombs, bans, and borders. They’ll bless you with a photo op. Then bless someone else with a drone.”

A third critic described it as “one of the most sacrilegious gifts I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” while another questioned, “Why is Trump making the Bible about himself? That signature doesn’t belong there.”

Watching the White House repost Nicki Minaj’s photo of a Bible Trump signed for her while the Brits just start a party and the leader of it is proudly saying it’s a party to finally represent young White men pic.twitter.com/pWVnyQczbP — Mack (@kenzietuff) February 22, 2026

The controversy is a result of Trump continuing to position himself as a champion of conservative Christian voters. During the 2024 campaign and into his second term, he has frequently appeared at faith-based events and has endorsed branded Bibles tied to patriotic messaging.

Nicki Minaj has openly expressed support for Trump in recent years and also supported the MAGA movement. Her political views have often stirred debate among fans. This is particularly when she has criticized government mandates or voiced distrust of federal institutions.

It is important to note that this is not the first time she has showcased a gift connected to the president. In January, Nicki Minaj shared an image of a “Trump Gold Card” bearing his image and signature. Back then, she shared that it was a symbolic gesture of support.

In another post, the Super Freaky Girl rapper also addressed her immigration status, telling followers she is in the process of finalizing her U.S. citizenship paperwork.

“Residency? Residency? The cope is coping,” she wrote on X, pushing back at online speculation. She added, “Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you.”

Her remarks further fuelled debate, with critics questioning her praise of stricter immigration policies while working toward citizenship herself.