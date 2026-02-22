Nicki Minaj Has Rushed Into Her MAGA Transformation And Netizens Are Shell-Shocked

It must have taken Nicki Minaj a little more than a powerful picture with Donald Trump in order to jump onto the MAGA bandwagon. The rapper, who was otherwise known for her unique styling and individuality, has now ended up remaking herself in the image of the Republican brand. In fact, the changes have been so obvious that it is already being described by critics as one of the worst celebrity makeup transformations in recent memory.

​Well, the latest scrutiny comes after Nicki’s latest post on social media, posted on Thursday. A closer look at the photos make it evident that the artist has made some serious changes in the way she carries her makeup and hair. Dressed in a white corset top and flared pants, Minaj drew immediate attention because of her predominantly evident Mar-A-Lago face style.

​For starters, she seems to have gotten her hair totally flattened out and parted on either side. A striking blonde tone locks in her tresses and immediately reminds one of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ominous hair extensions. Interestingly, Nicki seems to have retained her iconic cat-eye makeup, but it does not take away from the eerie resemblance to some of the leading ladies of the Mar-A-Lago trend.

Additionally, her conservative makeup choices have, for the first time, been made apparent. A poorly blended foundation that does not even match her undertone catches attention on the very first go. Intensely shaped eyebrows and simply overdone eye-shadow added to critics’ negative reactions. More shockingly, she chose to put up two different shoes on each foot. One was a furry type, and the other was a simple heeled shoe.

Some online commenters suggested she may be aligning her aesthetic MAGA way of appearances. However, netizens who have previously seen her style and fashion are not on board with her new aesthetic. The rapper even penned a harmless caption, “Barbie,” followed by a camera emoticon suggesting that the picture was taken by her “Ken.”

Netizens did not limit their reactions to Nicki Minaj’s recent photo dump, and it seems the incessant commentary could potentially prompt her to take down the post altogether.

Someone commented, “Why rocking different footwear, is it a new trend?” while another netizen wrote, “Not even joking this [is] literally republican makeup.” A third user made a rather direct reference to President Trump’s alleged influence on Nicki and added “POTUS barbie”. Yet one more comment from social media users featured the words “Trump’s bestie”, making the MAGA connection all the more strong.​

Well, Nicki Minaj’s latest picture with Donald Trump has not sat well with naysayers. In fact, many of her fans have expressed shock and surprise that the rapper has decided to align herself with the 79-year-old in the first place. In fact, people have been so upset at the rapper for doubling down her support for Donald Trump that it has forced her to deactivate her Instagram account for fear of backlash.

Many are saying it’s time to secure our elections. Pass the SAVE America Act 🔥🇺🇸@NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/i3h1YeK4YG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 13, 2026

​Very recently, she made a rather surprising appearance at a Turning Point USA event, where her mere presence was tagged disastrous. As a result, several netizens have agreed that her time within the folds of the MAGA support will not prompt any real transformation in her.