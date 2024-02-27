Netizens Love Letitia James' Daily 'Reminders' to Trump About Outstanding Dues: 'So F-ing Here'

Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, is making sure everyone knows about the mounting costs for Donald Trump after the end of the infamous civil fraud trial that was brought by her office, which resulted in Trump and his organization being ordered to pay hefty damages, totaling $355 million, as ruled by Judge Arthur Engoron earlier this month.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool

The penalty is over $450 million with interest added. James constantly reminds everyone of the increasing amount online. She recently posted the latest total, "$464,576,230.62," on X (formerly Twitter). But it's worth pointing out that her updates have continued over the past few days. She calculated the interest that built up over 24 hours and highlighted how quickly the amount was rising. The next day, James kept updating. She tweeted, "+$114,553.04 = $464,805,336.70."

In a massive victory, we won our case against Donald Trump for engaging in years of incredible financial fraud to enrich himself.



Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and his former executives must pay over $450 million in disgorgement and interest. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 16, 2024

Some critics, particularly Republicans, criticized James' approach, deeming it 'classless.' They argued it could potentially play into Trump's hands for a future appeal. Trump himself has consistently labeled the case as a political vendetta against him, aimed at undermining his 2024 campaign, as per Huff Post.

Who else thinks Letitia James should keep doing this every day? pic.twitter.com/bwIzHbBUMi — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) February 25, 2024

However, despite the criticism, many others voiced their support for James’ actions; one expressed on X that "I am so fucking here for Letitia James live-tweeting the ever-increasing interest on what Donald Trump owes to the state of New York” for her daily reminders. Another user, @harryjsisson, stated, "This is too funny! New York AG Letitia James is now posting the interest that Donald Trump is incurring daily from his New York fraud trial. Attorney General James has held Donald Trump accountable and is letting him know!" James' relentless reminders serve as a stark and public taunt to Trump, ensuring that the financial consequences of his actions remain at the forefront of public consciousness.

I am so here for this daily shade #TrumpIsBroke https://t.co/8iCvuPTXfX — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️‍🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) February 25, 2024

One person explained, "Important for folks to understand that the entire judgment (not just the parts Trump himself’s on the hook for) keeps generating interest each day at 9 percent annually." Humorously, another tweeted, "Every day NY Attorney General posts updates on Trump’s debt to the state PLUS INTEREST. Right down to the penny. I wonder how many baby girls born this year will be named Letitia? Or Fani."

Important for folks to understand that the entire judgment (not just the parts Trump himself’s on the hook for) keeps generating interest each day at 9 percent annually. https://t.co/AK9QvsJsLs — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) February 25, 2024

Judge Engoron refused to delay making a final decision in Trump's civil fraud case in New York despite a plea from his legal team. Engoron announced on Thursday that he would sign a judgment that the state suggested to formalize his decision, sending an email on the same day to Trump's legal team and attorneys from the New York Attorney General's Office. "You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay," he stated, referring to Clifford Robert, Trump's attorney. "I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights," as per CBS News.

With each update, James reinforces the accountability that comes with legal rulings, regardless of one's political stature. By using platforms like X to share these updates, James leverages social media to engage directly with the public, ensuring transparency and accountability in a case that has captured widespread attention.