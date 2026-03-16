Michael Wolff Files Lawsuit Against Melania Trump Over Threatened $1 Billion Suit

Trump biographer Michael Wolff has made it clear on multiple occasions that he looks at the President through a critical lens. While severely criticizing Trump for his politics and actions, Wolff has now filed a lawsuit against First Lady Melania Trump, as she had threatened him with a $1 billion lawsuit for speaking about her alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Talking about the same on Inside Trump’s Head podcast on February 16, Wolff said, “I am under his skin with this Melania lawsuit.” Trump’s agitation was indeed quite visible as his response to the whole lawsuit situation was, “I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Trump then went a step ahead to accuse Wolff of conspiring with Epstein to drag his name and defame him. However, it is important to note here that Trump’s name has come up in the Epstein files over 5,300 times, as The New York Times reported

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Wolff (@michaelwolffnyc)

Since there is evidence of Trump’s ties with Epstein, Wolff claimed that the lawsuit is naturally causing him anxiety. He said, “He’s kind of focused in on that, and when he focuses in on things, actually, he has an antenna for what is true.”

Wolff also mentioned that if Melania Trump did go forward with her threats of suing him, he would use his subpoena power to get the Trumps to testify under oath regarding their relationship with Epstein. Therefore, Wolff highlighted, “This lawsuit is a problem for them.”

Trump has found himself in hot water over the release of the Epstein files because of his connections with the now late pedophile and s-x offender. The President had previously tried to block the release of the files, but later changed his decision and approved the release of the same.

However, the deadline to release all the files has passed and yet only a section of them has been released. In the ones that have been released, it is evident that Trump and Epstein shared a friendship in which the president even rode the disgraced financier’s private jets.

Besides sharing a friendship with Epstein, Trump’s name has also come up in regard to cases of sexual misconduct, including incidents involving children. Trump and his administration have consistently maintained that he had nothing to do with Epstein, that he did not engage in any unlawful activity, and that he was not aware of any such conduct.

Michael Wolff says he urged Epstein to release information he had on Trump, but Epstein appeared worried about what Trump would do to him. “He said, ‘I may be a pervert, but I’m not crazy.’ He then said, ‘Trump is a man without any scruples.’” pic.twitter.com/ErJshCyQZV — Censored Humans (@CensoredHumans) February 9, 2026

The Department of Justice has also tried to cover up Trump’s name, as after releasing a bunch of pictures featuring Trump as part of the Epstein files, the President’s image was redacted from those images. However, after it was noticed and backlash followed, the DoJ released the original copies without the redaction.

While focusing on how Trump is worried about his lawsuit, Wolff also revealed that he had been in correspondence with Epstein, as he wanted information about Trump’s connections to him. Wolff also released relevant documents showing that Epstein had referred to Trump as his ”best friend.”

Melania has also been quite non-cooperative regarding the lawsuit. Her legal team refused to accept the papers in both Florida and New York, leading Wolff to speculate that the First Lady’s primary residence is actually New York and not Florida, as she claims.