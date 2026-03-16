“Is She Pregnant?” – Melania Trump’s Video Sparks Wild Speculation

Melania Trump has once again fallen victim to rumors because of her unusual fashion choices. This time, some social media users are speculating that the first lady may be pregnant after spotting her touching her stomach.

As reported by The Irish Star, a video has surfaced showing Donald Trump and Melania leaving Air Force One. Here, Melania places her left hand over her stomach as she walks down the stairs. Her right hand gripped the railing, supporting her descent.

Her outfit also fueled the rumor, as she could be seen in an oversized brown jacket and black sunglasses. According to many on the internet, she looked too cautious and aware of her surroundings.

Melania pregnant holding bump in classic new-momma comfy cardi & ‘sunglasses at night’ look — internet erupts with unlikely theory in yesterday’s video of 55yo pic.twitter.com/P9aWsqezEt — RT (@RT_com) March 15, 2026

Soon after the video surfaced, users began sharing their theories on social media, with one user writing, “Is Melania pregnant? With IVF and good hygiene women in their 50’s can get pregnant carry and deliver babies. I’ll have to look at her astrology chart.”

Another debunked such speculation by pointing out, “She has on high heels. She’s holding her coat down so it doesn’t blow in the wind so she can see her shoes going down the stairs. This was written by either a guy or a manly girl who has never worn heels.”

But pregnancy is not the only thing being discussed about her. Her appearance has brought back the fake Melania assumptions, where people suspect it was her body double returning from Washington, DC to Florida.

One wrote, “Thats the fake Melania..sunglasses are the giveaway. Her double stays in sunglasses.”

This is not the first time such claims have circulated online, as Melania has been previously called a robot or even an AI before. Recently, when she appeared for Trump’s State of the Union speech, she became a part of such a conversation.

WATCH: Here’s Donald Trump and his wife landing in Palm Beach Florida to vacation at his resort with his billionaires as war rages on and Americans lose their lives in the Middle East. Is that the real Melania or the fake Melania?

pic.twitter.com/foRBVqEKVy — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) March 14, 2026

On X, users wrote things like, “Melania Trump the AI movie star. She is really a fake robot #SOTU2026 #SOTU26 #SOTU.”

Melania’s sunglasses also actively contribute to these theories. When she returned to Washington after enjoying a Valentine’s Day weekend, her outfit again drew scrutiny.

She wore dark clothes and oversized sunglasses at night, which many thought to be a way of hiding the truth. People tweeted, “It was a Melania stand-in—also, that woman was wearing flat shoes and Melania always wears spike heels.”

Others commented, “She’s hiding because it’s fake Melania,” and “Fake Melania is back baby!”

One even proposed that only the fake Melania holds Trump’s hand, writing, “Melania never reaches for his little hand. This fake reached and then realized her error. Fake better and maybe skip the free cocktails.”

These are most likely outrageous rumors about Melania, as there is no concrete proof to support any of these claims.