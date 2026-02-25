Melania Trump’s State of the Union Appearance is Fanning Body Double Rumors Again

Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech is getting trolled by Democrats and his critics. But people are also not leaving Melania Trump out of the equation.

Melania recently appeared at the event with her husband in her Dolce & Gabbana outfit. She wore a dark grey suit with a white shirt, opting for a professional look.

Though the first lady might have hoped to start a positive trend with her fashion choice, netizens are picking on something else. They are again calling her an AI or a robot, even alluding to her being a body double.

On X, one commented, “Melania Trump the AI movie star. She is really a fake robot #SOTU2026 #SOTU26 #SOTU.” Another chimed in, “Melania Trump is a robot #StateOfTheUnionAddress.”

This is not all. Ahead of the event, comments like these popped up on social media. People started to speculate whether they will see the real or the fake Melania.

“Is Melania going to be at sotu tonight, or, will it be here double?” one X user stated.

Even though this might seem ridiculous, Melania has been a victim of these rumors for a long time. Previously, when she returned to Washington after spending Valentine’s weekend, she sparked conversations about covering her face.

Here, she wore dark clothes and oversized sunglasses at night, fueling speculation about a fake Melania. One even asserted, “It was a Melania stand-in—also, that woman was wearing flat shoes and Melania always wears spike heels.”

Others commented things like, “She’s hiding because it’s fake Melania,” and “Fake Melania is back baby!”

The rumors got out of hand when some claimed that the real Melania had allegedly left Trump a long time back. Apparently, this was the fake Melania who makes appearances with the president.

For obvious reasons, there is no weight to these claims, and they have been debunked multiple times. But perhaps a negative attitude towards Trump further influences statements like these towards Melania.

Trump’s SOTU speech also came with some drama, as Ilhan Omar blamed him for killing Americans. This happened when Trump criticized Democrats for not standing up when he asked everyone to do so if they supported legal citizens.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump has Ilhan Omar GOING BERSERK after calling out Somalis and illegal aliens, she’s yelling at the TOP OF HER LUNGS right now “You should be ashamed of yourself!” OMAR: *Keeps yelling* Deport her from the CHAMBER, deport her FROM AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/tGJsXFIS4A — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

Omar and Rashida Tlaib then vocally objected by saying, “You have killed Americans…You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Trump also hit back with comments on vote fraud by the Democrats. He claimed, “They have cheated, and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat…These people are crazy. I’m telling you, they’re crazy.”