Melania Trump Calls Herself a ‘Visionary’ During White House Women’s History Month Speech

First Lady Melania Trump delivered a speech at a White House event for Women’s History Month and National Working Moms Day on Thursday, March 12. She addressed various women leaders from the fields of sports, business, law enforcement and community organizations.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stood beside Melania as she read her speech. Melania’s speech included various accounts of her accomplishments as a woman. She called herself a “visionary” who listens to her instincts to maintain a laser focus. She started by crediting women for dominating the American workforce.

Melania Trump glazes herself: “As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus.” pic.twitter.com/KhkF1s7hzm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

She said, “As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather takes shape after a long, and sometimes challenging process. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct and always maintain a laser focus. In solitude, my creative mind dances, filling my imagination with originality.”

Apart from this, she also highlighted her involvement in the making of her new documentary, Melania, working in the production and creative direction of the movie. She explained the various qualities that make her a humanitarian, mother, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Melania encouraged women to be courageous and take risks.

Although she tried to sound confident and hopeful, many social media users did not received it that way.

Netizens voiced their opinions on the first lady’s speech. One X user asked, “Please, what’s the American definition of a visionary?” Another user wrote, “A VISIONARY?!?!?” A third commented, “Yeahhhh, no visionary actually CALLS themselves a visionary. Did she rip this speech off Michelle, too?”

Me, me, me, me, me. Meme. My, my, my, my, my. Nothing about real women who struggle & bear burdens she’ll never comprehend. Teachers who pay for supplies, mothers who lost sons in senseless wars, women with children who are paying $2K extra a year for Trump’s tariffs & wars.… pic.twitter.com/FjvWikJElj — — • C H E E K Y • — (@andreagail_k) March 12, 2026

Another user stated, “Melania Trump is an incredible visionary. She has visions of dollars.” A number of AI-edited images and memes were also doing the rounds on social media. One X user posted a photo of Melania with her Slavic stare, captioning it “Laser focus.”

“This doesn’t sound like something she’d write. I wonder who did it,” said one user, referring to the first lady’s speech. Another user wrote, “She might want to stop letting Trump write her speeches.”

There were some supporters who praised Melania. “Visionary energy, laser focus, and doing it all with that signature poise,” wrote one user. Her speech also aligned with her initiatives, such as the Be Best and Take It Down Act.