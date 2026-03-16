Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Ignoring Questions About 6 Fallen U.S. Troops

President Donald Trump faced criticism for avoiding questions regarding the American troops who lost their lives during the ongoing war with Iran. Six United States military service members were killed when an Air Force fuel aircraft crashed on Thursday, March 12.

Trump held a press briefing on Sunday, March 15. Rather than talking about the troops, he spent 20 minutes criticizing the media and reporters. The remarks drew backlash from military families, lawmakers and the public.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon named the six victims who died after a fuel aircraft crashed in western Iraq. The deceased were identified as Major Alex Klinner, 33, Technical Sergeant Tyler Simmons, 28, Captain Ariana G. Savino, 31, Technical Sergeant Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, Captain Seth R. Koval, 38, and Captain Curtis J. Angst, 30.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump avoided questions regarding the fallen American troops during the press briefing. “Do you have a comment on the six service members who passed?,” one reporter asked. Trump chose not to answer the question, as he asked, “Who Else?”

Continue…you conveniently left out important context.🤦🏼‍♀️ Trump started a war…and now 13 American troops have been killed. — Ann Marie Krueger (@4Ever4Democracy) March 15, 2026

Soon after, another reporter questioned Trump about sending troops to the Middle East; once again, the president declined to answer the questions.

“I don’t talk to people like you about that. Why would I tell you I’m sending or not sending? I don’t talk about military strategy. Who would answer a question like that?” Trump replied.

Relatives of the killed service members responded publicly to the president’s remarks. The family of Simmons said that his death “should never have happened.” They condemned the war and asked the Americans to think about the policies that made the mission happen. They said that the best way to honor the lives lost was by building a better America.

Im in tears. Photos have been released of 4 fallen American HERO TROOPS k*lled by Iran – Sgt. Declan J. Coady of Iowa – Capt. Cody A. Khork of Florida – Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens of Nebraska – Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor of Minnesota Please pray for their families 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FlViIFN1zh — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) March 3, 2026

Senator Cory Booker also stated that the Congress had lost too much power over decisions related to war. According to The Guardian, Booker told CNN that it was the lawmakers who allowed Trump to launch the military action. Moreover, he called the current conflict the biggest since the one in Afghanistan. He also urged the Congress to reclaim its legal role.

Despite the backlash, the White House has defended the Trump administration. It said that official sympathies were given when it comes to the fallen American troops, adding that the president is focused on regional security amid the ongoing war.