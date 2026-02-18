Michael Wolff Claims Donald Trump Is Rattled by His Lawsuit Against Melania Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Donald Trump’s relationship with his biographer Michael Wolff has deteriorated over the years. The president has also threatened to sue Wolff multiple times for various reasons.

However, Wolff now claims that what has rattled the president the most seems to be the former’s lawsuit against First Lady Melania Trump. The author said, “I am under his skin with this Melania lawsuit.”

Wolff has sued Melania under laws that protect the right to freedom of speech after the first lady threatened him with a $1 billion lawsuit because he spoke about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Highlighting the same, Wolff said on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that Trump’s paranoia was evident on February 16 as the president realized that he had been concerned regarding the Epstein files.

Trump said, “I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.” He then went back to his old claim that it was Wolff who had “conspired” with Epstein to drag his name into this. The president stated, “Jeffrey Epstein was fighting that I don’t get elected with some author — a sleazebag, by the way — and I’ve been totally exonerated.”

🚨HOLY SHIT: Michael Wolff, the author Trump is threatening to sue after falsely accusing him of conspiring with the Epstein estate to “politically harm” him, says if Trump sues, he’ll ask the Trumps under oath whether Epstein introduced Melania to Donald. GO AHEAD AND SUE,… pic.twitter.com/reKA0kTNot — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 4, 2026

Notably, Trump has been mentioned over 5,300 times in the Epstein files, as per The New York Times. Explaining the president’s behavior, Wolff said, “He’s kind of focused in on that, and when he focuses in on things, actually, he has an antenna for what is true.”

“In other words, when he singles that out, he is saying, ‘Yeah, that could have been harmful to me’,” he added.

Wolff himself was in contact with Epstein before his death in 2019. Before the 2024 elections, he released records where Epstein referred to himself as the president’s “best friend.” Trump and his administration have repeatedly denied the president’s close contact with the late sex offender. However, reportedly there is evidence that shows the two were close and Trump traveled in Epstein’s private jet multiple times.

Wolff has not only filed a lawsuit against Melania, but is also planning to use his subpoena powers to question both Donald and Melania under oath about their long term relationship with the disgraced finance mogul. Talking about the same, Wolff said, “This lawsuit is a problem for them. I mean, they screwed up to get themselves in a position where I could pursue them. They’re not pursuing me. I’m pursuing them.”

Michael Wolff was threatened by Melania because of him telling about her relationship with Epstein! So Michael Wolff turned around & ignored her threats & sued her for violating his rights! If Melania wants to sue him then he will be able to show Discovery which they don’t want pic.twitter.com/4PC8eRY3lj — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) February 4, 2026

He added, “So that’s a screwup, the lawsuit, getting themselves in this position is a screwup with my name on it.” It should be noted here that Melania had previously resisted being served and also filed a petition with the appeal of moving the case to federal court.

Her lawyers, both in Florida and New York, did not accept the papers. Last week, Wolff challenged Melania’s claim of Florida being her first home by saying that it is actually New York.

Wolff stated that when he tried to serve Melania her papers at the Trump Tower in New York, the security personnel had confirmed that she lived there. However, with neither of her residences accepting the papers and the president fretting over the lawsuit, it now remains to be seen what Wolff’s next move would be.