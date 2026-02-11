Trump Biographer Michael Wolff Highlights The President’s Bizarre Obsession With Phone

Author Michael Wolff often provides insight into U.S. President Donald Trump’s life based on information he gathered while working on his books about Trump. While Wolff and Trump are no longer on good terms, with the president threatening to sue the author from time to time, it has not stopped Wolff from speaking his mind.

Recently, on the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast, Wolff commented on Trump’s attachment to his phone and how he uses it to form what he described as genuine human connections. Given his status as president, he would typically not be reachable by anyone who has his number. However, as Wolff pointed out, “Anyone who has that number, he’ll talk to. It is kind of instant access. You have that number, you call him up, and he will talk to you.”

Wolff noted that Trump’s staffers manage his phone and at one point changed his number so certain people could not reach him. He added that staffers sometimes had to delete contacts to prevent the president from getting in touch with people he should not, especially reporters.

Michael Wolff, the author Trump is threatening to sue after falsely accusing him of conspiring with the Epstein estate to “politically harm” him, says if Trump sues, he’ll ask the Trumps under oath whether Epstein introduced Melania to Donald. pic.twitter.com/cVbBZmv6E6 — Devin Nunes’ Cattle Dog 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@Kaos_Vs_Control) February 5, 2026

However, despite his reliance on the phone to communicate, Wolff highlighted that “there’s never a conversation” because “he wants to tell you what he thinks, and then for you to confirm that.” The author then added, “He’s using it for a human connection. I mean, I don’t think he knows how to make a human connection. So without the actual connection, he has the phone.”

Wolff’s co-host Joanna Coles also weighed in on the matter and opined that the president’s actions probably stem from loneliness, as neither his wife, Melania Trump, nor his daughter, Ivanka Trump, is there with him. She then added, “What I’m taking from this is he’s lonely, and this is his way of reaching out and sort of dominating the person he’s talking to.”

Wolff agreed, saying, “Well, it’s certainly dominating because you never get a word in edgewise.” He then spoke about his own experience of being called by Trump multiple times after the president found out he was a media columnist at New York Magazine.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff confirms Trump lied when he blamed a staffer for reposting the racist Obama video.

He says people in the Trump White House told him that night, Trump was “Off his meds”. pic.twitter.com/Awe0tCvqfe — Arjan van der Knaap (@arjanknaap) February 8, 2026

Wolff then described his experience, saying, “He found out I was the media guy, and then he started to call me up.” Most of the president’s calls happened to be about him being left out of an article, as Wolff said, “So it’s not, ‘You wrote this about me and it’s wrong.’ It’s, ‘You didn’t write this about me. And because you didn’t write this about me and didn’t include me in this article, the article is wrong.’”

While Trump and Wolff continued to connect over the phone for a number of years, even after he was elected president for the first time in 2016, Wolff said, “You’re not clear about what the subject is. You’re not clear about the purpose. You’re not even clear that he has called the right person.”

Wolff’s critical comments on Trump have never sat well with the president, who likes attention but only in a way that flatters him. However, Wolff does not seem to care much about the threats of lawsuits, as he continues sharing what he says are facts about Trump based on his own knowledge and reporting.